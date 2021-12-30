Hail storm haunts more than 50 cities in Minas Gerais – Gerais

Minas Gerais Fire Brigade flies over rain-devastated cities in Minas Gerais and Bahia (photo: Fire Department of Minas Gerais/Disclosure)

Residents of more than 50 cities in Minas Gerais live with the apprehension of suffering from a hailstorm – and winds of up to 100 km/h – until, at least, this Thursday morning (December 30). which reveals an alert from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which has a degree of “danger” and the potential to cause damage to the city and crops.

“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h), and hail. Risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding “, says the statement from the institute, which also includes cities in So Paulo, Paran and Mato Grosso do Sul.

This is the most serious of the four alerts for Minas Gerais that are valid until 11 am in the morning (12/30). Check out the 53 cities in Minas Gerais (Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba and South/Southwest) covered by the statement:

long water Albertina walks archebourg southern flag edge of the forest Botelhos bueno brando Cape Green syrups country Flower field Capetinga Lamb cssia Claraval Conceio das Alagoas Conquest Delta New currency fortress of mines Border fruity guaransia Guaxup Ibiraci Ibitira de Minas Inconfident Ipuina Itamogi Itapagipe Iturama jacu jacutinga Juruaia West lime tree Monte Santo de Minas Monte Sio munhoz Muzambinho Fine gold Pirajuba flatness Syrup Wells Pratpolis sacrament Santa Rita de Caldas San Francisco de Sales Saint Peter of the Union So Sebastio do Paraso So Toms of Aquino Toledo Uberaba

Risk

The population of Minas Gerais is already experiencing the anguish of being able to receive the rains that devastated Bahia in recent days. On Tuesday (28/12), MetSul Meteorologia stated that the concern now is the rain scenario for Southeastern Brazil. In addition, he warned that the state with the greatest emergency risk is Minas Gerais, especially at the turn of the year.

The capital of Minas Gerais can have volumes of up to 200mm in just one week. “The rain scenario is sometimes very intense in a short period, capable of generating sudden floods and even landslides”, informs the bulletin.

Inmet’s other three active alerts point to “danger” and “potential danger”. The first includes 744 cities (see list here), while the other two, both milder, are valid for 65 cities (see list here) and 99 cities (see list here), respectively. It is important to emphasize that the same municipality can be in two or more different alerts.

Expected

According to Inmet, the forecast for tomorrow (12/30) is a cloudy sky with sometimes heavy rain showers, with thunderstorms in the Northwest, Central Mineira, Metropolitan, West, Tringulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaba, South/Southwest, Campo das Strands and Zona da Mata. In other regions, the sky should be cloudy with isolated rain showers.

In Belo Horizonte, the asshole is covered with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with thunderstorms. Temperatures should be between 23°C and 18°C.

The Civil Defense issued an alert: BH must have rain with lightning and winds until January 2nd. The organization explains that areas of atmospheric instability cause rain showers, of moderate to heavy intensity, accompanied by lightning and occasional gusts of wind in Belo Horizonte between today and Sunday (2/1).

The rainfall volume in the period may exceed 150mm.

The damage

The number of people affected by the consequences of the rains in Minas Gerais reached 40,084, according to the bulletin released by the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec) this Wednesday morning (12/29). The number of people affected by the consequences of the rains in Minas Gerais reached 40,084, according to the bulletin released by the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec) this Wednesday morning (12/29). Since the start of the rainy season, which runs from 1 October this year to 31 March 2022, six people have died and 50 have been injured. The organ counts a person with illness among the human injuries. In total, there are 2,401 homeless people – whose homes were destroyed by the weather – and 10,200 homeless, a term used for those who had to leave the property temporarily or permanently because of the risks. Another 27,426 were affected in ways not specified in the bulletin. Also according to the bulletin, the number of municipalities affected by human damage reached 83. Of this total, 10 declared an emergency situation or state of public calamity. The number is already 43% higher than in the previous period, from 2020 to 2021, when 58 cities resorted to the decrees.

(With information from Cristiane Silva)