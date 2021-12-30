HDMI 2.1a standard to be revealed during CES 2022

HDMI is not the most improved technology today, as there are several problems with different standards. For example, there are still defects even in connections between two devices that have HDMI 2.1, the latest version. Now, rumors indicate that a new pattern must be presented during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

According to information revealed by theThe Verge, the standard HDMI 2.1a will be one of the revelations during the next CES. Among the new features, the new version is expected to gain Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM), a set of features that help improve the HDR experience. The feature also improves the mixing of HDR and SDR content on the same device.

It can be a daunting task to use HDMI 2.1 to play at 120Hz on PlayStation 5Source: Unsplash

“Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM) allows the source to send a video signal that takes full advantage of the HDR capability of a specific monitor, adjusting its output to best leverage the potential of each monitor. As with other HDR technologies, rather than adopting a fixed set of color and brightness ranges, SBTM allows the source to adapt to a specific screen. The SBTM can also be used by PCs and gaming devices to eliminate user manual optimization for HDR,” as described on the HDMI standard’s official website.

and there we go

On the other hand, SBTM can also end up creating another mess. Possibly, the feature will be optional for manufacturers, so brands need to advise that their devices, such as TVs, consoles and monitors, have the option active. Otherwise it will remain confused as it is already the current pattern.

One of the classic problems with HDMI 2.1 is the confusion between the devices that support the technology. For example, an Xbox Series X with HDMI 2.1 cannot necessarily connect to a TV with HDMI 2.1, as the TV’s bandwidth can be equivalent to the HDMI 2.0 protocols. A difficult mess to understand.