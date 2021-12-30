He can now participate in his first edition of Libertadores da America with Corinthians in 2022

One of Corinthians’ greatest references in this century, especially among athletes coming out of the youth categories, center forward Jô has a unique opportunity in the victorious careers of 2022: playing in the Copa Libertadores da América defending the Parque São Jorge team shirt.

Of the athletes with the longest spell at Timão in all 111 years of the club’s history, Jô is impressive for having always arrived either before or after a club’s participation in the tournament – or left on the same occasions.

He was raised to professional status in July 2003, two months after Corinthians was eliminated by River Plate in the round of 16 of that edition of the tournament. The striker remained at the club for two and a half seasons, but Timon did not qualify for the championship in 2004 and 2005.

When he did so, with the Brazilian title – and a good contribution from Jô – he ended up being sold to CSKA, from Russia, losing the 2006 edition. The same happened in 2018. After being top scorer and best Brazilian player for Corinthians, today shirt 77 ended up traded before the continental tournament.

Already in the recent passage, Jô arrived in 2020 when the drop in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores had already happened, once again missing this opportunity. The team’s top scorer in 2021, despite being contested and losing his position on several occasions, he lives the expectation of finally being able to defend Timon in the tournament.

It’s worth remembering that Jô already played in the tournament for Atlético-MG, being champion and top scorer in the 2013 edition, but he hasn’t had that opportunity with Timão yet.

What is certain, however, is that Jô shouldn’t be the only center forward option for the season. Timão is looking for a renowned athlete for the sector and is waiting for the definition of the situation of Edinson Cavani at Manchester United to decide his future.

