‘He didn’t give up at any time’, says countryman Santhiago, of the duo with Yago, who died at 29 years old | Paraná

From the streets, bars and dances of the third age, the brothers and country singers Yago and Santhiago, who sang together for 15 years, saw their dream start to come true after some videos of imitations of other country people reverberated on social networks, still on beginning of the 2010s.

The promising career that was beginning to take off had suffered some pauses since 2018, when Yago was diagnosed with lymphoma. He died on Wednesday (29), aged 29, at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital, in Curitiba, from a pneumothorax.

“He came bravely fighting, treating, he didn’t give up at any time. But I’m very grateful for this 15-year career with my brother. Although older, I learned a lot from Yago”, says Santhiago, 35 years old.

The wake will take place this Thursday (30), from 8 am, at chapel 2 of the Colônia Orleans Parish Cemetery, in Curitiba. The funeral will be at the same place, on Thursday, at 2 pm.

Yago was born in Caieiras (SP) and at the age of 6 he was already singing in the Raul Gil Program. At the age of 9, she joined the second formation of Trem da Alegria, which had the presenter Eliana as godmother.

Yago’s brother says that the duo was discovered by the current businessman singing at Largo da Ordem, in the Historic Center of the capital of Paraná, in 2011. Since then, they have traveled the country singing sertanejo more for roots than for university students, as Santhiago explains.

In 2015, the brothers who have been dedicated to music since childhood, recorded the duo’s first album, called “Porre da Dor”.

“Our videos went viral and then my career turned around, we made many TV shows. Until when we were getting ready to record a DVD, my brother’s diagnosis came,” he says.

He says that even so, they continued to play shows, but the pace had to be reduced over time. “In 2019, he had an improvement. Our hope was the bone marrow transplant. He took advantage of the pandemic for that, but it didn’t work”, regrets Santhiago.

The duo’s last show was in Bento Gonçalves (RS), in November this year. “He wasn’t doing well, but he insisted. I really wanted to do this show. And then he spent 42 days in hospital fighting a lot,” he says.

Santhiago says that the duo “were at the penalty spot to score the goal” when the illness broke out. At the moment, he says he’s going to take a break to stay with his family, in southern Minas Gerais. “I’ve lived off this for 30 years, I’ll have to continue, but I don’t know the time yet”, he points out.

The countryman says that he was telling Yago that because he was the eldest brother, he would have to die first. “I told him not to take this ‘right’ from me. And he said that I had to continue and that the only thing I couldn’t do was put someone in his place because I wouldn’t find one that good”, he recalls, without losing the mood.

Santhiago defines his brother as someone who infected people. “I have to be thankful for having the opportunity to have a brother like Yago. The kid was a star. Now I have a wound that will stay with me for the rest of my life, which will continue and I’ll have to learn to live with it”, claims.

The countryman also thanked the messages received from the public and other country singers. “I had no idea of ​​the size of the name we had. I didn’t imagine that”, he says.

