Health reports 1st death by Influenza in Rio Preto

The Municipal Health Department of Rio Preto confirmed this Wednesday (29) the first death by Influenza in the city.

According to the information released, this is a woman, aged 80 to 89 years, who began to show symptoms on 12/19 and progressed to death on 12/28 (Tuesday). The result was positive for Influenza A H3N2 on 12/27 by Instituto Adolfo Lutz.

The flu outbreak in the city has worried the Health Department, which released a video on 12/21 asking the population to be careful with the disease. “The Health Department comes to the population to say that we are predicting an outbreak of flu. As everyone knows, the flu is manifested by fever, body pain, runny nose and cough. It affects the population as a whole, but it is most severe in children under two years old, elderly people over 65 years old, in addition to those with comorbidities. These categories lead to greater severity, and may develop tracheitis, bronchiolitis and need to be hospitalized,” said Health Secretary Aldenis Borim at the time.

The Children’s and Maternity Hospital has been filling the infirmary and ICU beds since the end of November. Last week, Saúde also announced that the doses of the flu vaccine were exhausted in Rio Preto and that there is no forecast for the arrival of new shipments.

By Vinicius LIMA – newsroom Jornal DHoje Interior