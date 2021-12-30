Heavy rains give truce in Bahia, but may hit 19 Brazilian capitals

After days of storms and huge damage, southern Bahia recorded little rain this Wednesday (29), and the scenario should continue this Thursday (30). According to Climatempo, the areas of instability have already dissipated from almost the entire state, and only the western region should have rain.

However, the rest of Brazil will have heavy clouds, and 19 of the 27 Brazilian capitals could have heavy rain today, with the potential for flooding. Large areas of instability continue over Brazil and spread heavy clouds over the North, Midwest and Southeast states, according to Climatempo.

The company warns that, with a lot of cloudiness and stuffy air, rain showers can fall at any time of day, with great force in a short time. The Zona da Mata Mineira and south-central Rio de Janeiro are the areas with the greatest potential for flooding.

According to Climatempo, the following capitals are at risk of heavy rain: Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Vitória, Goiânia, Brasília, Cuiabá, Campo Grande, Teresina, São Luís, Fortaleza, Palmas, Belém, Macapá, Manaus , Porto Velho and Rio Branco.

Over the next seven days, the largest volumes of rain over the country will still be observed in the states of the North, Midwest and Southeast,