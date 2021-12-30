Horizon Forbidden West: Website Details New Machines

Aloy’s life in Horizon Forbidden West will get a little more complicated. This plague is not enough, damaging everything it touches, the game’s protagonist will have to deal with new machines from the Forbidden West, which have been detailed.

Even “the bloodthirsty look of the lookouts” across the map will be replaced by robots described by Guerrilla as more agile and lethal with their screams capable of stunning prey. The Game Informer, portal with access to the game’s demo, revealed all the exotic opponents waiting for Aloy already discovered.

Check out the look of the new Horizon Forbidden West machines and the description provided by the studio itself. It is noteworthy: not all have their final nomenclature for the PT-BR version:

New Machines at Horizon Forbidden West

roller

“Rollers” will have interesting combat mechanics. In addition to departing like a steamroller on top of Aloy, the armor can detach from his body and serve as projectiles. The fire fired by the animal allows you to increase the speed of the roll and even jump to higher areas.

burrower

The “Watchers” replacements will, as mentioned above, be more agile and lethal compared to their Zero Dawn ancestors. In Horizon Forbidden West, they will also alert the other machines around them to the presence of threats and will be able to swim.

bristleback

When you find herds of this animal, just don’t irritate them to keep Aloy safe. They will be more focused on digging the ground and revealing hidden resources. If you decide to bother them, get ready to deal with powerful prey and elemental attacks from a distance using the scrap found on the ground.

Clamberjaw

This species of junk-eating baboon will flock and attract attention thanks to its movement. Its abilities promise to leave players pretty debilitated to escape its clutches and they can pop up from every corner of the woods.

Tremortusk

The gameplay snippet of State of Play’s Horizon Forbidden West showed this Regalla tribe’s trump card in action. Its main feature is the toughness of the armor, but the threat to Aloy comes from its cannons and other attached tools.

clawstrider

A kind of velociraptor capable of emitting a stunning sound frequency and excellent mounts. A fire-breathing variant appeared in the trailer for The Game Awards. This type of animal also walks in a group.

shell snapper

Entering the swamp of Horizon Forbidden West is guaranteed to ambush that machine. With the ability to camouflage to attack invaders, his neck strains to bite his targets and he has a jet of water to attack anyone who dares to challenge him. Heavy armor protects you from enemy onslaughts.

tideripper

One of Horizon Forbidden West’s machines capable of keeping Aloy alert when exploring aquatic environments — and it will also be quite menacing outside its natural habitat. The “Ocean Commander” will chase Aloy as he accumulates resources found in the tides. A beautiful challenge, right?

heliodes

The game’s pterodactyls will have solar panels on their backs to accumulate energy. As they band together to “recharge their batteries”, they are well exposed to Aloy’s attacks, but are more alert to possible threats.

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Shows Aloy vs. the Crawler

Anyone who was curious to see Aloy battling that giant snake from Horizon Forbidden West, can stay tuned in a short preview released earlier. See how frantic the fight against the Creeper will be by clicking here!