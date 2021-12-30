Hospital Ibiapaba CEBAMS may stop serving High Complexity Cardiology by SUS – Barbacena Online

The Ibiapaba Cebams hospital may no longer serve cardiology patients, through the Unified Health System, as of January 1, 2022. The communication was made to the municipality’s health authorities, where the entity claims economic and financial imbalance in the contract with the City Hall “in view of the insufficiency of the amounts paid by the administration in return for the services provided, which do not cover the expenses with the respective procedures, resulting in a high and progressive deficit, which puts at risk the provision of services for the other contracted objects, eventually resulting in serious financial crisis that puts survival at risk”. In a statement, the hospital stated that “the care provided so far by Ibiapaba CEBAMS covers not only patients in the city, but also those from more than 50 cities in the region who are sent to Barbacena for procedures such as cardiac emergency care, angioplasties, catheterizations and cardiac and circulatory surgery. The direction of the entity also alleges that, in addition to the tables that have been outdated for years, the number of procedures performed and not paid beyond the limit contracted by the SUS (the extrapolation of the ceiling), the Federal Government recently published Ordinance GM/MS No. 3,696, which further reduces the values ​​in the Table of Procedures, Medicines, Orthotics, Prostheses and Special Materials”.

Also according to the hospital management, several attempts were made to find solutions, but all were unsuccessful. According to surveys by the organization, the region of Barbacena alone will no longer receive around R$2 million from 2022. “With this scenario, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on health services that were already weakened and the accumulation of damages, in the medium term, the institution would not be able to renew a contract under current conditions. We have already held meetings with the Public Ministry and the Health Department and more recently with our team, exposing the situation and the final decision, unfortunately, was for not renewing the contract with the SUS”, explained the technical director of the hospital unit, doctor Antônio José Paula Fonseca.

Ibiapaba commits, from the first day of 2022, to maintain the services for a period of 30 days so that the municipality finds another cardiology service provider that can perform it with the amount of the fee paid by SUS. Meanwhile, CEBAMS will keep carrying out the joint effort of coronary angioplasties, with about 60 procedures that are already being carried out and will continue until February. According to the direction of Hospital Ibiapaba CEBAMS, the joint effort is a separate contract between the Municipality of Barbacena and CEBAMS and the services are for patients domiciled in the city and in the districts.