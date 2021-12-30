How the new HDMI 2.1a reveals the mess of industry standards

Industry recommendation is to always name entries with the most recent version, even if not

However, TV companies don’t quite comply with the guidelines, deciding for themselves how to name the entries

In the end, creating a standard was useless, as it did not make life easier for the consumer

Let’s start at the beginning, HDMI 2.1a is a revision of HDMI 2.1 that adds the new SBTM or Source Based Tone Mapping feature. SBTM is a new HDR or High Dynamic Range feature that allows your TV to achieve excellent brightness and contrast qualities.

SBTM will allow your playback device, such as your computer, video game, or cable decoder, to communicate with the TV in order to prevent both from calculating tone and image spoofing.

In other words, your image will be closer to what the producers of the movie, game or series wanted you to see.

The problem is that, like any other HDMI 2.1-only features like 10K resolution or 120Hz refresh rates, SBTM will be an optional feature that manufacturers can offer – but not something they’re required to include.

This is because the HDMI Forum and the HDMI Licensing Administrator (the two organizations that define and license the HDMI standards, respectively) define the standards as a set that contains all of the previous standards.

That is, now that there is the HDM1 2.1 standard, there is no longer the 2.0 standard, all the old 2.0 entries should be grouped under the 2.1 name, even if they don’t use any of the new 2.1 features.

The same will happen with the release of HDMI 2.1a. Older HDMIs will have to be called 2.1a, even if they fail to deliver the features.

According to organizations, companies should list what features their hardware supports, so that it is clear to customers what their hardware is capable of.

However, isn’t the purpose of standards just to simplify these things by standardizing devices? If you have to keep digging through a manual to see if there are any specific features, why bother with the HDMI 2.x brand in the first place?

To make matters worse, a report by the TFTCentral portal pointed out that most manufacturers are not following the labeling recommendations. That is, TV companies still list the ports as HDMI 2.0 and are keeping the 2.1 nomination for the ports that actually support the latest features.

The point is, according to the rules of the organization that licenses the standard, these companies shouldn’t label it that way, despite the fact that it’s more useful to customers.

This means that there is a chance that less scrupulous (or simply more ignorant) companies will start marketing HDMI 2.1 ports that don’t offer any 2.1 or 2.1a features.