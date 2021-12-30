How To Choose Portable Air Conditioner | shopping guide

Summer has arrived and, with it, the heat. But not every house or apartment allows the installation of a conventional air conditioning – and portable models can make all the difference.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

THE g1 selected 7 models of portable air conditioning that can be installed more easily anywhere. But portable air conditioning doesn’t work as a fan, you just plug it in.

These products come with a duct for hot air outlet and an adapter to place in the house window.

And that thereeve more time to install, despite being much more practical than traditional (wall-mounted) air conditioning.

In the case of condominiums, it also applies check with the janitor and administration whether the building’s electrical network supports such equipment, which uses more energy. Some buildings do not allow any type of air conditioning.

It’s also good to pay attention to the consumption assessment provided by Procel and Inmetro and choose one device in category A, which has greater energy efficiency.

The prices of the devices, consulted in the main online stores at the end of December, ranged between BRL 2,000 and BRL 6,500, depending on the model.

See the list of devices and, at the end of the article, read the tips for choosing better a portable air conditioner.

2 of 9 Agratto ACP11F — Photo: g1 Agratto ACP11F — Photo: g1

The Agratto model has three modes of operation (cool, ventilate and dehumidify), three speed levels and timer for programming up to 24 hours of use. The device has versions with voltages of 127V and 220V.

The device is capable of 11,000 BTUs (unit of power that the device reaches per hour to cool the room) and the air conditioning comes with remote control and window installation kit.

The manufacturer does not inform the type of refrigerant gas used or the classification of Procel/Inmetro. At the end of December, its price in online stores was R$2,000.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

3 of 9 Britânia BAC11000QF3 — Photo: g1 Britânia BAC11000QF3 — Photo: g1

The Britânia device, with versions in 127V and 220V, comes with four modes of operation – cool, heat, ventilate and dehumidify and highlights the antibacterial air filter.

The manufacturer sends the installation kit in the product box, which has 11,000 BTUs and uses R-410A gas (the most used in this type of device), according to the brand. bring A rating of energy efficiency by Inmetro.

It cost around R$ 3,200 in online stores in the last half of December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

4 of 9 DeLonghi Pinguino T120EK — Photo: g1 DeLonghi Pinguino T120EK — Photo: g1

With 12,000 BTUs, DeLonghi’s portable air conditioner has three operating speeds and in addition to cool the air, also ventilates and dehumidifies the environment.

The template comes with window and piping adapter for hot air outlet. It also uses R-410A refrigerant gas and is sold in a 127V version.

It was sold for R$4,300, on average, in online stores in December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

5 of 9 Elgin Eco Cube — Photo: g1 Elgin Eco Cube — Photo: g1

Elgin’s portable air conditioner has a more simplified design. With 9,000 BTUs of power, the model has two speeds and also acts as a room dehumidifier.

The product comes with installation kit and, according to the manufacturer, it uses R-410A ecological refrigerant gas. It has versions in 127V and 220V and its energy efficiency is not informed by the manufacturer.

Its value was R$ 3,200 in large internet stores at the end of December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

See the Americanas website

See the Casas Bahia website

6 of 9 Gree Shiny — Photo: g1 Gree Shiny — Photo: g1

The Gree Laptop cools, ventilates and humidifies the air with 10,000 BTUs, but it also has a version with 12,000 BTUs. Both versions of the model have 127V of voltage.

The product comes with a window installation dock, remote control and uses the R-410A refrigerant gas. The manufacturer does not inform the energy efficiency rating.

In online stores, the average price of the 12,000 BTU version was R$2,300 at the end of December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

See the Casas Bahia website

7 of 9 LG DUAL Inverter Voice LP1419IVSM — Photo: g1 LG DUAL Inverter Voice LP1419IVSM — Photo: g1

The LG model enters the product list for the connected home, since you have Built-in wifi to respond to voice commands using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

It is the most “powerful” model on this list. Has 14,000 BTUs, operates in three modes (cooling, ventilation and dehumidification) and the manufacturer says that the device has a night mode for greater thermal comfort during sleep.

It uses R32 gas, more ecological, and has a voltage of 127V. The manufacturer does not inform the energy efficiency rating, but says that the compressor used is of the dual inverter type, which helps to save on electricity bills.

The product, which comes with a window installation kit, cost around R$ 6,500 in online stores at the end of December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

8 of 9 Philco PAC11000F4 — Photo: g1 Philco PAC11000F4 — Photo: g1

Philco’s portable air conditioner is of the four-in-one: cools, ventilates, dehumidifies and purifies the air.

The model, of 11,000 BTUs and 127V, has air filter and ionizer to fight the proliferation of viruses, mold and bacteria, in addition to eliminating odors from the environment. It also offers self-evaporation of water, which reduces the need for draining the equipment.

the device uses R-410A gas, according to the manufacturer. The portable air conditioner sold for an average of R$ 3,200 in internet stores in December.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

What to pay attention to when buying:

PRACTICAL, BUT NOT SO MUCH: “The advantage of adopting a portable air conditioner is the ease of transport anywhere”, explains Eduardo Oliveira, a specialist in air conditioning.

The same device can be used in the living room during the day and in the bedroom at night, for example.

But for that you need a window adapter. Connected to the ventilation duct, it allows the exit of hot air generated by the air conditioner and does not let this heated air back inside.

9 of 9 Window Adapter for Portable Air Conditioner — Photo: Reproduction/LG Window adapter for portable air conditioner — Photo: Reproduction/LG

Furthermore, does not require a professional installation, as in conventional models.

It is worth remembering that the manufacturers supply the ventilation duct with the portable air conditioner to release the hot air and an adapter for this duct to be connected to the window.

And that, despite the name being “portable”, such a device weighs on average between 25kg and 30kg.

Another important factor after installation is the need for empty the accumulated water tank after use, pouring the liquid into a basin or bucket.

SEE THE POWER: BTU is the unit of measure of power that an air conditioner can achieve. The more BTUs per hour, the more cooling.

But the correct value depends on the space size in which the notebook will be used.

At home, a room up to 9 square meters needs a 7,000 BTU air conditioner. One of 15 square meters, 9,000 BTUs.

Overall, models typically range from 9,000 BTUs to 14,000 BTUs – and the higher the power, the more expensive the device.

You manufacturers and online stores often provide tables and even calculators. with the data to check how many BTUs are needed in the environment.

Because they are on the floor – and not close to the ceiling – portable air conditioners can also not having the same performance as a split air conditioner, for example.

As cold air descends and warm air rises, a model installed close to the ceiling will do better than a notebook that sits on the floor near the height of the room window.

But, according to Oliveira, when in doubt it is good to consult a specialized professional before buying.

DECIBELS MATTER: the portable air conditioner has all the components of a wall model in one piece. And with that he can be noisier than a conventional device.

Manufacturers indicate that their devices work in the range between 44 and 55 decibels – something like a moderate to high conversation. For comparison, a conventional vacuum cleaner emits around 70 decibels.

AND THE SEAL TOO: Devices with the classification A made by Inmetro they are more energy efficient and more economical – which helps to save on the electricity bill at the end of the month.

Not all manufacturers highlight this information on their websites.

FUNCTIONS: In general, portable air conditioners cool the environment, ventilate (like a conventional air conditioner/fan) and remove moisture from the room.

A few portable models also offer the winter air heating feature.. And others also offer the function of filtering the ambient air, removing dust, odors and bacteria/mold from the place.

Newer models can have a built-in Wi-Fi connection and be commanded by digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in one connected home.

LOOK AT THE GAS: another item to pay attention to is the type of refrigerant gas (or fluid) used in portable air conditioning. Most manufacturers use the R410A, offered as greener and non-damaging to the ozone layer – but it can contribute to the greenhouse effect, according to expert Oliveira.

Newer models already use R32 air conditioning fluid, which does not harm the ozone layer or contributes to the greenhouse effect.