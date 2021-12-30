Hypersonic missiles stimulate arms race between US, China and Russia – International

WASHINGTON – The giant defense industry of the United States is investing billions of dollars with an eye on hypersonic weapons market — like the Mach 5 missiles, which fly at least 6.174km/h, that is, five times the speed of sound. The military’s renewed interest in ultra-fast weapons — fueled by concern that the US is falling behind in the Russia and of the China — opens the door to lucrative contracts that can last for decades.

The industry is developing a series of super-high-speed weapons for the US Army, Navy and Air Force, with the goal of being able to launch them from planes, submarines and trucks. Lockheed Martin takes the lead in programs that aim to deliver prototypes as quickly as possible — with flight tests on a new missile scheduled for the first half of next year. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman are also looking to gain a foothold in the market for missiles that fly at more than five times the speed of sound.

“What matters is ensuring that we have more and more capability and capability classes in hypersonic weapons,” says Jay Pitman, Lockheed’s vice president of Air Domain and Missile Strike Weapons and Fire Control Division. “This will add to the strategic deterrent that we are able to provide.”

Pentagon officials recently estimated that Army and Navy programs that share a common missile could add $28.5 billion to services budgets in coming years.

Preoccupation with hypersonic weapons

Critics question the price, technical feasibility, and battlefield utility of the new class of military hardware. The Union of Concerned Scientists (or union of concerned scientists, in free translation) cast doubt on claims that the weapons outperform existing ballistic missiles and warned of a destabilizing global arms race.

The pursuit of weapons by strategic rivals somehow evokes the tensions of the Cold War, when fears abounded that a conflict between the US and the Soviet Union could bring about global annihilation through nuclear missiles. It was also a profitable time for defense equipment suppliers.

But how far hypersonic weapons will alter the global balance of power is still a matter of debate. Some observers see a risk that high weapons speeds and unpredictable flight paths could lead to miscalculations that could increase conflicts, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS). Others argue that hypersonic weapons do little to alter the dynamic between the US, Russia and China because the countries already have enough nuclear missiles to overwhelm enemy defenses, the group said.

new maneuvers

Flying at speeds in excess of 6,100 km/h is nothing new — ballistic missiles exceed that level when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere from space. But next-generation weapons are designed to be highly maneuverable at these speeds within Earth’s atmosphere, helping them to evade traditional defenses better than ballistic missiles that travel along a predictable arc.

The US has been studying hypersonic weapons for decades, but spending has increased in recent years as interest in the technology has soared. The matter came into focus when General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an October interview on Bloomberg TV that a recent hypersonic test by China was close to a “Sputnik moment” for the US.

US military officials confirmed that the Asian nation recently tested a hypersonic weapon that traveled around the world and hit a target in China.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, celebrated Russia’s hypersonic capabilities after showing them off in 2018, though the US has spoken more about concerns over China’s program.

Until the technology advances, it’s not clear precisely how big an advantage it will be to the major US defense industries. Aside from short-term plans to provide hypersonic weapons through a handful of development programs, Pentagon officials have made few decisions about how many and what types of weapons they plan to pursue in the long term.

“We’re still waiting for the Department of Defense to define where this fits in their portfolio,” said Wesley Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

high flights

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for a hypersonic missile for the US Army and Navy, which are also sharing flight test plans to help accelerate development.

Vice president of the space systems division that oversees the program at Lockheed, Eric Scherff said the company plans an initial flight test in the first half of 2022 and that its first hypersonic missiles are on their way to be delivered to the Army by 2023. The defense giant is working on six hypersonic programs for the US that could go into production between 2023 and 2026, CEO Jim Taiclet told analysts in October.

Annual revenue tied to hypersonic weapons is expected to rise to $3 billion in 2026 from $1.5 billion today, assuming major programs come into production, Acting CFO John Mollard said during the same conference call.

Northrop Grumman supplies the missile’s rocket engines, while Leidos Holdings’ subsidiary Dynetics is making the hypersonic glider body. Dynetics has a $342 million contract to produce 14 gliders.

ripening

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman successfully tested a concept weapon in September as part of a $200 million contract. The test “goes a long way toward demonstrating how far and how quickly we were able to mature the technology,” said Raytheon’s Kremer.

The hypersonic weapon launched by the aircraft uses a booster rocket to accelerate past the sound barrier before a supersonic ramjet engine — or scramjet — is fired to propel the weapon beyond Mach 5.

The Pentagon’s rapid development effort has also seen some bumps. Lockheed’s hypersonic weapon under development for the Air Force has failed three tests since April, the most recent on December 15th.

As high-tech as this new generation of hardware sounds, it may just be a prelude to what the contractors’ covert research and development operations might pursue next: a leap into the speed of light.

“Hypersonic technology is the natural evolution on the path where we’ll one day go, which is light-speed weapons,” Kremer said.

What are hypersonic weapons

There are two types of hypersonic weapons. The first is a highly maneuverable missile, powered by an engine. The second is a glider vehicle.

In 2019, China successfully tested the Xingkong-2 (“Starry Sky-2”) for the first time, an unmanned hypersonic aircraft that, according to the Chinese government, traveled at 7,344 kilometers per hour. That is, six times faster than the speed of sound, capable of making a complete turn on the equator in less than two hours.

The hypersonic glider vehicle (HGV) is a spacecraft – not unlike the space shuttle – that is launched into orbit in a rocket. It then reenters the atmosphere and flies toward its target at more than five times the speed of sound.

The HGV can act like a conventional weapon, using its speed to destroy a target on impact. But China is developing HGVs that can carry nuclear warheads.

The orbital bombing system gives China more ways to hit American targets. Moscow implemented a system called the “fractional orbital bombing system” during the Cold War, but it was less advanced and lacked a maneuverable hypersonic glider vehicle. / W.POST