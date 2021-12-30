‘I can’t take it anymore’ · TV News

Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will suffer greatly during the birth of her first child in In Times of the Emperor. The princess will scream in pain and will have the heir, Pedro Augusto, with the help of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “I can’t take it anymore,” the monarch will shout.

In the chapter this Wednesday (29), the doctor will be hastily removed from the court, soon after the trial of Samuel (Michel Gomes), to deliver the youngest child of Dom Pedro 2 (Selton Mello). “I’m going to die. I can’t take it anymore”, the noblewoman will exaggerate. “It would be good for a litter to be born soon, because I can’t bear to go through that again,” the princess will snarl.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will ask the imperial family to leave and leave her alone with her mother-to-be. A little later, the baby will be born. “It’s a boy!” reveals Pilar, moved. “Long live Pedro Augusto, prince of Brazil”, will vibrate the emperor.

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will make the sign of the cross on her grandson’s forehead, and Pedro will already give the first indications that Pedro Augusto will be her favorite: “You will be very happy, my grandson. You will have a long, full and prosperous life. You have to live in a better Brazil than the one we live in today. I will do everything possible for that”.

Meanwhile, Gastão (Daniel Torres) will die of envy when he sees his father-in-law happy with his nephew. “It will be a great humiliation if we don’t manage to give Dom Pedro a grandson”, the nobleman will vent to Isabel (Giulia Gayoso).

See a photo of the scene:

playback/globe TV

Pedro will be emotional with grandson

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

