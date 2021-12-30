Ibovespa closed down 0.72%, at 104,107 points, with a strike by federal employees and inflation on the radar

(Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa closed the trading session this Wednesday (29) with a drop of 0.72%, to 104,107 points. The main Brazilian stock market index operated independently from abroad, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 advancing, respectively, 0.25% and 0.14%, both at historic records for closings, continuing the year-end rally – the Nasdaq, however, it closed stable, rising only 0.01%.

The performance of the Brazilian stock exchange is explained, in large part, by news from the internal scenario. Highlighted is the movement of federal civil servants due to salary readjustments, which is seen as a threat to the fiscal. The National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together the elite of the civil service, confirmed today that it will carry out a strike in January, with the possibility of a strike in February.

Also important was the fact that the December IGP-M increased by 0.87%, greater than the consensus and picking up speed again. “The higher-than-expected result of yet another inflation indicator was directly reflected in the rise in the yield curve and explains the second consecutive drop in the Brazilian market in its penultimate trading session of the year,” commented Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear.

The interest curve rose as a whole. The DI futures contract for February 2023 increased by 0.16 percentage point, to 11.83%; o for February 2025, from 0.14 pp, to 10.69%; and that of February 2029, from 0.08 pp, to 10.68%.

Finally, specialists also point out that the small trading volume, which was R$15.361 billion, also ended up putting pressure on the index’s performance.

“Low liquidity accentuates any type of movement. With fewer players in the market, if there is pressure to buy or sell, it tends to have a greater impact than on days of greater liquidity, when there is a dilution of negotiations. This brings some abnormal fluctuations”, explained Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

The commercial dollar closed at a high of 0.94%, trading at R$5.93 in the purchase and sale, with a maximum of R$5.699 and a minimum of R$5.626. The futures, in turn, rose by 1.30 %, at R$ 5,701. The day was marked by disputes between bought and sold in the currency involving the definition of the last Ptax of the year, which takes place this Thursday. The Brazilian currency has been detached from its international peers – the DXY, which measures the strength of the American currency against a basket of these assets, fell 0.29%.

Also weighing on the performance of the Brazilian currency was the disclosure of the negative exchange flow for the Christmas week, which totaled US$ 861 million, totaling US$ 7.12 billion in the month of December. The Central Government’s primary surplus, of R$3.9 billion in November, was not enough to contain the selling pressure.

Dollar weighs on airlines and tourism sectors, worst falls in Ibovespa

The rise in the dollar ended up impacting airlines and tourism, which were the main falls in the Ibovespa. CVC Brasil (CVCB3) retreated 7.33%, sold R$ 13.14. Blue (BLUE4), had a decrease of 7.34% at R$ 23.86. Goal (GOLL4) fell 6.72%, to R$ 16.66.. “The rise in the dollar is always bad for these companies. A large part of their costs are dollarized”, explains Esteter.

According to him, the news that Ômicron is increasingly spreading throughout the world also weighed heavily. “I would, however, highlight today’s data regarding Ômicron in countries like the UK and France. The growth in numbers is very strong. It stirs a good mood for the airline industry globally,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today that the growth of cases in the world – yesterday, for the first time, more than a million infected people were registered in a single day – is dangerous, as it increases the chance of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 fully resistant to vaccines.

On the high side, Via (VIIA3) and BrMalls (BRML3) were the highlights, with increases of, respectively, 1.41%, to R$5.02, and of 0.49%, to R$8.16.% . The first company extends a rally started about a week ago, in which it has already appreciated by more than 8%. The second surfs the news that it plans to combine its business with Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) – which confirmed the existence of the conversations in the morning.

