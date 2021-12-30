Ibovespa Futuro opens higher, in line with NY; dollar operates with a slight increase

(Shutterstock)

The Ibovespa Futuro opened higher and accelerated gains around 9:40 am, operating up 0.47%, at 105,570 points, in line with the appreciation registered by the futures indexes of the New York stock exchanges.

The Dow Jones Futures advance 0.12%, while the S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures rose, respectively, 0.16% and 0.24%.

Thus, the main index of the Brazilian stock market, which accumulates a drop of more than 12% in 2021, may end the last trading session of the year on a positive note. In the previous session, the Ibovespa retreated 0.72%, ending quoted at 104,107 points.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Around here, investors are monitoring the movements of stoppages by federal employees, who are calling for salary readjustments, with the approval of a mobilization calendar from January 18th.

In addition, Aneel decides today on the tariff flag for January.

Indicators

In the morning, the Business Confidence Index (ICE) was released, which dropped 1.8 points in December compared to November, to 95.2 points, according to FGV Ibre. On average for the fourth quarter, the index dropped 3.9 points from the previous quarter, after two quarters of growth.

“The fall in business confidence in December confirms the scenario of deceleration in the last quarter of the year. This month’s negative result was disseminated across sectors and also occurred both in the perception of the current situation and in expectations,” said Rodolpho Tobler, Economist at FGV Ibre, in a statement.

In addition, the BC informed that the consolidated public sector registered a primary surplus of R$15.0 billion in November, against a deficit of R$18.1 billion in November 2020. The Central Government and regional governments registered, in order, surpluses of R$3.5 billion and R$11.7 billion, and state companies, a deficit of R$238 million.

In the last twelve months, the consolidated public sector reached a primary surplus of R$12.8 billion (0.15% of GDP), a result that had been a deficit of R$20.4 billion (0.24% of GDP) in the accumulated in twelve months until October.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Also among the indicators, today, in the US, the initial requests for unemployment benefits in the US and the Chicago PMI for December.

Furthermore, investors are still attentive to news about the pandemic, with concerns about new variants that could spread in regions with low immunization rates and become resistant to vaccines.

interest and dollar

In the interest market, the DI for February 2023 rises 0.01 percentage point to 11.84; DI for February 2025 operates stable at 10.68%; and the DI for February 2027 decreased 0.03 basis points to 10.55%.

The commercial dollar operates with an increase of 0.04%, quoted at R$5.694 on purchase and R$5.695 on sale.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related