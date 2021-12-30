Ibovespa opens up 0.39%, following abroad, in the last trading session of the year

The Ibovespa opened up 0.39%, to 104,503 points, in the trading session this Thursday (30), the last of the year. Until then, the main Brazilian stock index has followed the performance abroad – the US and Europe operate in the green at the beginning of the day.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.15%, 0.17% and 0.22%, respectively, at 10:15 am. In Europe, DAX, from Germany, advances 0.13%, CAC 40, from France, 0.24%, and STOXX 600, from the entire continent, 0.30%. London’s FTSE operates stable.

Investors continue to monitor the progress of covid-19 cases around the world, and although the numbers grow – in the US, for example, the number of new cases rose to an average of 265,000 per day -, this does not seem to be enough for stop the year-end rally.

In addition to the year-end rally, the market’s view of Ômicron remains divided. While the new variant is more transmissible and has become dominant, it also appears to be less aggressive.

The Brazilian stock market is still slightly boosted by the rise in iron ore, after two consecutive sessions of decline. A ton of the commodity closed up 0.83% at the Chinese port of Qingdao, at US$ 119.28. In Dalian, the increase was 0.98%, to US$ 105.04. Vale (VALE3), Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3) rose, respectively, 1.64%, 1.82% and 1.16%.

Crude Oil, on the other hand, has seen a slight decline after closing yesterday’s trading session on a high as US inventories for the week fell beyond consensus. WTI barrel drops 0.50% to $76.18. Brent drops 0.35% to $78.95.

Petrobras’ ON and PN shares (PETR3;PETR4) opened lower, in the same sequence, by 0.23% and 0.18%. In addition to the drop in oil, the company is also impacted by the news that preliminary injunctions may prevent the company from adapting prices “to the current reality of the gas industry”: the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro determined the maintenance of the conditions of the contracts entered into between the state-owned company and state distributors.

In the domestic market, investors are also monitoring fiscal issues. Federal auditors announced that they will make a stoppage in January, seeking a salary readjustment – ​​they could even go on strike in February, if the demands are not met. In addition, Central Bank officials say they will hand over positions as of January, also under pressure for readjustments.

On the other hand, data from the consolidated public sector, which encompasses the central government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies, positively surprised by bringing a positive primary result of R$ 15 billion. Gross debt in relation to GDP dropped from 82.9% to 81.1%.

The commercial dollar drops 1%, to R$5.635 on purchase and R$5.636 on sale. The future retreats 1.30%, to R$ 5,627. DI interest contracts maturing in February 2023 drop 8 basis points. Those for February 2025, 61 basis points. Those for February 2029, 84.

