IGP-M accelerates again in December and closes the year up 17.78% – Money Times

THE General Market Price Index (IGP-M) rose 0.87% in December, after having registered a positive change of only 0.02% in the previous month, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) this Wednesday.

With this reading, the IGP-M closed the year 2021 up 17.78%. In December 2020, the index accumulated an increase of 23.14% in 12 months.

This month’s data came above the market expectations pointed out in a survey by Reuters, of 0.65% advance.

According to FGV, the biggest contribution to the result came from the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which rose 0.95% in December, after falling 0.29% in November.

The IPA accounts for 60% of the general index and determines the variation in wholesale prices. In the year, the index accumulates high of 20.57%.

“This month’s result was influenced by the acceleration in cattle prices (11.69%), a reflection of domestic demand and the resumption of exports and, by the acceleration of the prices of crops affected by frosts and drought, like coffee (12.52%) and sugar cane (2.83%)”, said the coordinator of the FGV price indices, André Braz in a note.

THE Consumer Price Index (CPI) changed by 0.84% ​​in December, against 0.93% in November. The expense that most contributed to this reduction was Transport, which increased 1.26% in the month, compared to 2.93% in November.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) had an increase of 0.30% in the period, after rising 0.71% in the previous month.

The IGP-M is used as a reference for the correction of contract values, such as the lease of properties.

