IGP-M, rent adjustment index, ends 2021 with an accumulated increase of 17.78%

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), known as ‘rent inflation’, increased 0.87% in December, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), released this Wednesday (29) . In November, the change was 0.02%.

Thus, the year 2021 accumulates an increase of 17.78% in the index used by the vast majority of rental contracts to calculate the readjustment. In 2020, the Index ended the year with an accumulated 12-month advance of 23.14%.

According to the economist at FGV, André Braz, the increase was driven by the acceleration in the prices of meat and other agricultural products. “The biggest contribution to the result of the December IGP-M came from the producer index. This month’s result was influenced by the increase in cattle prices (11.69%), a reflection of domestic demand and the resumption of exports, and by the acceleration in the prices of crops affected by frost and drought, such as coffee (12.52%) and sugarcane (2.83%)”, says Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices.

Also according to Braz, the last items also help to explain the 20.57% increase accumulated by the IPA in 2021. “Sugarcane prices advanced 57.13% in the year, while the price of coffee rose 152.35 %, in the same period”. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) rose 0.95% in December, after falling 0.29% in

November.

According to a survey by the FGV, the Consumer Price Index (IPC) changed by 0.84% ​​in December, compared to 0.93% in November. The drop was caused by six of the eight categories that make up the index, the main one being in the Transport group, which rose from 2.93% in November to 1.26% now in December. FGV highlights in this group the contribution of gasoline, which rose from 7.14% in November to 2.24% in December.

The other categories that had a negative variation were Food (0.74% to 0.54%), Communication (0.17% to 0.05%), Health and Personal Care (0.21% to 0.17%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.22% to 0.13%) and Apparel (0.62% to 0.61%). In the Food group, the item vegetables and legumes, which went from 9.88% to -3.07%, stands out.

In the Housing group, there was an increase from 0.37% to 1.09% in December, driven by the item ‘electricity tariff’, which rose from 0.12% to 3.11%. The item ‘airfare’ also stands out, registering an increase of 11.52% in December after changing 1.62% in November.

Another index calculated by the FGV and released this Wednesday is the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which changed by 0.30% in December, against 0.71% in November. The three groups comprising the INCC registered the following changes from November to December: Materials and Equipment (1.23% to 0.48%), Services (0.49% to 0.57%) and Labor (0 .28% to 0.10%).