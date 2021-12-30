In Dispatch, MEC Says Federal Institutions Cannot Charge Vaccination to Return to Classroom | Politics

In an order published this Thursday (30) in the “Official Gazette”, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said that federal educational institutions cannot charge a vaccine against Covid to restore the return to in-person classes.

Instead of charging for the vaccine, institutions must apply the sanitary protocols determined in a resolution by the National Education Council to avoid contagion.

“It is not possible for Federal Education Institutions to establish a requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of in-person educational activities, being responsible for the implementation of sanitary protocols and compliance with the guidelines established by Resolution CNE/CP No. 2 , of August 5, 2021.”, wrote the minister.

Specialist emphasizes the importance of the vaccine in children: ‘Covid can indeed be serious in children’

Ribeiro argued that charging for the vaccine would be an indirect way of making it compulsory, which, according to him, can only be done through the law.

“The requirement of proof of vaccination as an indirect means of inducing compulsory vaccination can only be established by law, according to the understanding signed by the Federal Supreme Court – STF in ADI No. 6.586 and ADI No. 6.587”, claimed the MEC.

Vaccination passport

President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies are against the so-called vaccination passport, which is a requirement for vaccination to access certain locations.