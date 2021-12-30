In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Celestina promises revenge on Tonico: ‘Killed Nino’





In the next chapters of “In the Times of the Emperor”, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will recognize the body of Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) and will build a real shack when she catches Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The scenes are scheduled to air on Saturday (1).

In the company of Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros), the empress’s friend will see a suspicious movement in front of the newspaper, upon entering the place she will learn of the death of her lover. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will say he was robbed and then killed. “Nino! No! What did they do to you, my love? Nino!”, she will despair. Someone came in to rob the newspaper, and Nino ended up being killed”, the police chief will say.

The real killer, Tonico Rocha, will appear at the scene and feign surprise to keep the charade going. “What the hell is going on here, Borges? Nino? What?”, he will question at the time. Celestina will climb down from the jump and go after the villain. “It was you! It was him, marshal”, he will shout. “He was the one who killed Nino. Assassin!”, he will complete. “Oxe! Why would I do that? You’re crazy!”, he’ll reply with cynicism.

“The lady is upset, I was also a victim… Look at that… The safe… Was it a robbery?!”, he will say, maintaining his farce. I wasn’t even in town yesterday. I will reveal your hysteria in consideration of this great friend”, he will continue. Celestina will slap the executioner in the face and swear revenge. “You’re going to pay me, Tonico. You’re going to pay me! I’m going to finish you off,” he’ll say.

“Poor thing, you’re delusional. Chief, try to find out who was the denatured person who ended up with the race of my great friend…”, mocked Tonico after the slap.