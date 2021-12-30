In Minas Gerais, cities are flooded and six die after storms

The heavy rains that devastate the state of Minas Gerais have already left more than 2,000 people homeless and caused a trail of destruction in recent days. So far, six deaths have been recorded as a result of the storms.

The state’s Fire Department is mainly deployed in the northern region of MG, where the municipalities most affected by the rains are located. The number of cities that declared an emergency situation now exceeds 60.

Firefighters and Civil Defense are working to rescue residents who were stranded by floods and floods caused by the rains. There is a risk of collapse of several houses in the northern region of the state.

new storms

The scenario could, however, be aggravated with new rainfall records. According to MetSul, partner of metropolises, the forecast is that the entire Southeast region will be taken by large volumes of precipitation in the coming days.

Minas Gerais is the state with the highest risk of storms. Areas of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo may also suffer from excessive rainfall. The forecast is that the rains will disrupt the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The incidents occur in parallel with the heavy rains that hit Bahia in recent weeks. The rains in the southern region of the state have so far left 21 dead, 358 injured, 67 thousand homeless or displaced and more than 100 municipalities have been affected.