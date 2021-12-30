In the crosshairs of Brazilian clubs, Pato may have a destiny set in the coming weeks

Striker has been at Orlando City since the beginning of this year and has played for Internacional, Corinthians and São Paulo (twice).

In the crosshairs of some Brazilian clubs, the striker Alexandre Pato, currently in Orlando City, is close to securing a destination for next season. According to reporter Daniel Mundim, from the GE website, Pato should renew with the North American team in the following days. The conversations are even advanced, and he does not intend to hear other proposals until he defines his situation in Orlando.

Since February of this year in the Florida team, Pato has suffered many injuries this year and had to undergo knee surgery, preventing him from having a longer streak this season. In all, there were only five games for Orlando City, without scoring any goals, with other muscle injuries.

Alexandre Pato is 32 years old and has worked for three Brazilian clubs: between 2006 and 2007, at Internacional, between 2013 and 2015, at Corinthians and São Paulo, and between 2019 and 2020, also at Tricolor São Paulo. The best phase of the striker happened in 2015, with the shirt of the Morumbi team, scoring 26 goals throughout the year.

Pato hasn’t scored a goal for nearly two years

The last time Alexandre Pato hit the net was on March 5, 2020, in São Paulo’s 2-1 defeat by Peru’s Binacional, in their debut in the Copa Libertadores. After the return of football, in June, Pato did very poorly in the Campeonato Paulista, and terminated his contract after losing space with coach Fernando Diniz.