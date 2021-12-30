In the crosshairs of Palmeiras, Coutinho tells Barcelona he wants to return to Brazil

Credit: Barcelona / Miguel Ruiz

One of the most expensive signings in the history of Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho was never able to repay the Spanish team’s investment on the field. With no space in the current squad, the player has already warned the board that he intends to return to Brazil, where Palmeiras is one of the most interested clubs.

According to information disclosed on the program El Chiringuito, on TV Mega, in Spain, the Brazilian spoke with his representatives and with the directors of Barcelona and warned that he no longer wants to act in Europe next season.

The 29-year-old player’s expectation is to return to his country. In this way, Coutinho could return to the best paths of his career and gain confidence to be called up by Tite’s Brazilian team again and compete in the World Cup in Qatar next season.

Recently, journalist Mauro Beting revealed that Palmeiras was interested in the player and was following Coutinho’s situation. If he chose to return to Brazil, he would make an offer.

The player’s salaries would, however, be an obstacle for Verdão since in Spain Coutinho receives 30 million euros a year (R$ 194 million at the current rate).

In other words, to return to Brazilian football on loan, Barça would still have to pay most of the athlete’s salaries.

