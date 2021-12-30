‘In the madwoman’s hand’ · TV News

Blackmailed by Joy (Lara Tremouroux), Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will lose it with Ravi (Juan Paiva) in A Place in the Sun. woman in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo. “Don’t go crazy,” the Redentor executive will say, feeling threatened.

After discovering the secret of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes), Joy will go after the suit at the company in this Wednesday’s chapter (29) . The young woman will call him by his name, Christian, and leave him in despair. Then the gold-digger will ask for money in exchange for your silence.

Disappointed by Ravi’s revealing what he did to his wife, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will plead with his best friend and won’t skimp on offenses. “In addition to being in Túlio’s hands [Daniel Dantas], I’m now in the hands of a crazy woman, who’s only with you because of the good life I’m giving you”, will shoot the protagonist.

The ex-driver will be offended, will argue with his foster brother and come out in defense of his wife. “By the way, wasn’t that your problem? That I didn’t accept the money? That’s it: now Joy wants to accept it. Deal with her and leave me out of it. Thanks?”, Francisco’s father retorted to the faker’s surprise.

In the Globo soap opera, the graffiti artist will distance herself from her son and husband as she earns more and more money from the blackmail she will do. She, however, will do very badly. When she goes back to graffiti like crazy, the girl will have a terrible accident and end up tragically. She will die.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

