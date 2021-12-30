In the same blow you only fall once – 12/29/2021 – Ruy Castro

​The TV presenter Ratinho revealed a few days ago that he fell for the WhatsApp scam and lost R$ 50 thousand. I don’t know how this scam works, but I was dumbfounded by the bandit’s competence. Someone capable of applying a BRL 50,000 scam to a smart guy like Mouse must be a prodigy in his métier. I wonder what he won’t be able to do with suckers like us—he’ll get us underwear without taking our pants off.

People very close to me have already been victims of the most diverse scams. One of them, an 80-year-old woman, fell for the magazine subscription scam. It began when, alone at home, she received a call from a publisher who offered her a subscription to a weekly magazine and, as a free gift, another one with cake recipes — all she had to do was provide her card details. Said lady accepted, gave the data and started to receive the publications. As a subscriber, the offers continued for the next few months—always one or two free magazines for each other that subscribed. And because they were irresistible offers, he was soon subscribing to eight and receiving 17 titles, including economics, water sports, and auto mechanics magazines.

Another blow is that of the guy who approaches a woman on the street, says he is a street vendor of frying pans and, as he is returning home, he needs to get rid of what was left unsold. Offer him one of them, free of charge, and if Madame accepts, she will be lost. In a few minutes, you’ll have purchased the entire stock of skillets.

A similar blow is that of the car that stops beside us on the sidewalk and, from inside, comes a nice, well-dressed man who offers us, almost for free, a beautiful Italian coat. The history of the leftover stock is repeated and, in minutes, we have already bought the equivalent of a complete trousseau. I know someone who fell for that in Paris—me.

The advantage is that, almost always, you only land on the same blow once. Most of those who voted for Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, for example, have already fallen.