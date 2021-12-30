Indirect? Diego Costa posts on Instagram after rumors about a fine to leave Atlético-MG

Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, posted on social media

After rumors that Diego Costa could pay the R$ 16 million termination fine with the Atlético-MG to play for Corinthians, the center forward made an enigmatic post on social media.

The player posted a photo holding a cold beer bottle inside a car and wrote the phrase: ‘Only thing I keep paying and look over there. Here’s the tip”.

According to journalist Flávio Ortega, from the channels Disney, after having his name indicated by intermediaries to the club, the center forward started to be seen with good eyes for being willing, behind the scenes, to play for Corinthians.

Still with a one-year contract ahead of Atlético-MG and aware of the Minas Gerais club’s position of not releasing players to rivals, the player would be considering paying the termination fine, equivalent to the full year’s wages, out of his own pocket.

The gesture, even though still in its infancy, was well regarded by Timão, who will not pay any amount of money for the termination.

Diego Costa celebrating goal for Atlético-MG in Brasileirão 2021 Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Also according to Flavio Ortega, Corinthians would even consider the loan of a player to Atlético-MG to facilitate a possible negotiation by Diego Costa. The striker is on vacation after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil by Galo in 2021.