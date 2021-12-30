Infectologist Explains Differences Between Flu Symptoms and Covid-19

At the end of the year, amidst the covid-19 pandemic – although with a sharp drop in the curves of deaths and infections – cases of flu are growing in Brazil. The two diseases can be confusing, given the similarity of symptoms. Therefore, infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio highlights the need for tests for a correct diagnosis.

Although the symptoms are very similar, there are specifics between the two diseases. At the flu, symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, body aches, malaise and headache are common. A runny nose or stuffy nose and sore throat may appear but are less frequent.

The flu can progress to severe cases and even death. According to explanatory material from the Fernandes Figueira Institute, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (IFF-Fiocruz), hospitalization and the possibility of death are, in general, linked to high-risk groups. Influenza can also make room for secondary infections, such as those caused by bacteria.

At Covid-19, fever and dry cough are common symptoms. Tiredness, body aches, malaise and sore throat may sometimes appear. The disease has other symptoms that, in general, are not felt by those who have the flu, such as loss of smell and taste.

Covid-19 can also advance to more serious conditions, as evidenced by the mark of more than 600,000 fatal victims of the disease. People in these more serious or critical situations can severe shortness of breath, severe pneumonia and other respiratory problems that require ventilatory support or admission to intensive care units.

“Covid-19, especially now, makes a lot of complaints about loss of smell and taste. THE influenza usually leaves more prostrate, bedridden, body pain, feeling of congestion. When we compare the two, the influenza gives a lot more symptoms. For us to conclude the diagnosis, only with a laboratory test”, says Ana Helena Germoglio.

Tests and diagnosis

Knowledge and reaction to symptoms are necessary in view of the transmission risks of Covid-19. According to guidelines from the Ministry of Health, an infected person must, in addition to seeking care, be isolated from other individuals and quarantined for 14 days. The term may be shorter, depending on the guidelines of the city halls.

According to the infectologist, it is not possible to define whether a person has covid-19 or the flu only with the analysis of the professional, called clinical diagnosis in technical jargon.

To assess the patient’s health condition, tests must be performed. In the case of covid-19, there are different modalities, such as antigen tests or laboratory PCR. In the case of flu, there are also different types of tests. Therefore, the infectologist highlights the importance of diagnosis, in order to avoid contagion and direct the patient to the correct treatment.

