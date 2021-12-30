Inflation hits return on investments in the year | finance

In a year in which the Ibovespa was among the worst global performances, interest rates rose and inflation eroded Brazilians’ purchasing power, leaving investors frustrated with the performance of their portfolio. In Brazil in 2021, no financial investment was able to overcome inflation. For the first time in the entire series accompanied by the Value and consolidated from Plano Real, none of the application classes, except bitcoin, had a real gain. Inflation beat the Ibovespa, fixed income, the dollar and even gold.

The median of the most recent projections of the Focus market research, carried out by the Central Bank, points to an IPCA of 10.04% in 2021. As a result, all classes showed a real drop in income, when discounted for inflation. Not even the dollar, which rose 9.77% in the year until yesterday, had the strength to overcome the rise in prices. On the other hand, the Ibovespa retreated 12.5% ​​in the 2021 consolidated until the 29th, while the IMAB+5, which reflects a basket of inflation-linked government bonds with a maturity of over five years, lost 6.8%. The fixed income index (IRFM) yielded 2.1%. The CDI, a reference for fixed income investments, rose only 4.4% in the year.

Not even gold, an asset considered to be a protection, fulfilled the role of guaranteeing real gain. Gold rose only 2.69% in the year, until yesterday. The exception was the universe of cryptoactives, where bitcoin had a significant increase of 74.5% accumulated in the period.

According to the multimarket manager at XP asset, Bruno Marques, “inflation, without a shadow of a doubt, was the biggest drama that the economy has experienced this year.” For the expert, the strong pressure to increase prices “not only disorganizes economic processes but also harmed a large part of investments”.

At the turn of the calendar to 2022, the encouragement is that Brazilian assets start from a base so depreciated that investment specialists see real chances of recovery. It will not be linear or without obstacles, there are many uncertainties in the way. But the perception is that part of the electoral risk has already been anticipated in asset prices and that the monetary tightening promoted by the Central Bank (BC) will finally have an effect on price indices in the economy.

Anyway, with the Selic rate at 9.25% per year, and the expectation that it will reach and stay in double digits for a long time, there is already a safe haven for investors. But it’s not just a case of playing defense, says Rafael Bisinha, a specialist in local markets at Citi’s private bank.

As with prices, future rates already point to a Selic at 12%, 12.5% ​​in 2022, the investor can appropriate these nominal gains if the basic interest stops rising before that. “There is an opportunity for gain greater than the opportunity cost, remunerating the risk during an election season”, he says. “Inflation in 2021 was high, but next year it should be closer to the ceiling, at 5%. If the Selic stays at 11%, 11.5%, versus 5% inflation, it has a real contracted return of around 5%, 6%, which is very satisfactory.”

Bisinha also sees the National Treasury Notes series B (NTN-B or IPCA Treasury) as a good protection alternative for longer periods. “When one thinks about persistent medium and long-term inflation, it is usually associated with some disarray of public accounts, there are doubts whether there will be an explosive trajectory of debt and the market is experiencing this type of questioning, this is operating.”

If, by chance, the lack of control does not occur and the inflation target anchor is reestablished, the best risk/return for allocation is in NTN-Bs with maturities in 2026 and 2028, which in general pay a premium of 5% above inflation, he describes Bisinha. “It’s a good gain to lock in this time horizon. If things improve in the post-electoral period, there are reasons to imagine that investors will no longer find opportunities like these in a public bond”, he says. “And if they don’t work out within three to four years and inflation gets out of control, it’s good to be indexed to the IPCA, it minimizes the loss of the purchasing power of the invested resources.”

The higher Selic also brings the comfort of having more cash to take advantage of opportunities in risky assets such as the stock market. After colossal falls in some sectors, Bisinha says that it is advisable to have ammunition to pull the trigger when the environment of recovery recovers. “Those who are not allocated to variable income can do it in tranches.”

For international assets, especially the stock exchange, Eduardo Ventura, who heads Citi’s private bank in Brazil, maintains a positive view, despite signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American BC) of reduced stimulus and even monetary adjustment. “Outside there is little conviction whether inflation is persistent or not. It is an uncertainty, but it is unlikely that the BC will crush growth”, he says. “There are high interest rates on the radar, but nothing changes in our scenario, we remain constructive with the companies and with the recovery of profits.”

In 2021, it was the international portfolios that saved the year, up 10% in dollars, says Ventura. The perception is that fixed income abroad will continue to provide meager returns and that the stock market tends to produce new earnings alternatives. Bisinha adds that it shouldn’t be at the same speed this year, in which monetary and fiscal impulses provided significant valuations.

In the United States, estimates are for earnings growth for listed companies between 8% and 10%. “And you have to think that companies pay dividends. Even if there is not so much expansion of multiples, there are gains of this order to capture”, says Bisinha. Europe and Asia are other promising markets, while in Latin America Citi is prepared to use the cash if opportunities arise amid electoral cycles in several countries in the region.

From a global perspective, 2022 tends to be a year of transition from loose economic policies to some step of tightening liquidity in developed countries, says Luiz Sedrani, managing director of BV Asset. Covid-19 leaves the scene a little and enters the different stages of recovery and initiatives to curb inflationary pressures.

Even with interest rate hikes scheduled throughout the year, Sedrani sees fixed income as a less promising alternative. In the US, he still sees an increase in results for companies. “It won’t be the same growth [de 2020 e 2021], is already at cruising speed, which will be synthesized in the performance of the S&P 500 itself”, he says. “Risk assets are still ok, I don’t believe in a complete stampede.”

For local assets, the executive at BV Asset does not think that the electoral factor, inflation and the fiscal issue have been fully incorporated into prices. But the starting point is so low that it allows them to perform better in 2022. Some issues, like the energy shock, from oil, tend to dissipate, while others are accentuated. The electoral scenario needs to be clearer and could be a trigger for reaction as the candidates’ speech shapes what could be 2023, signaling, for example, which names will touch the economy.

“When we look at the stock market, the companies’ performance was good, they did well in generating cash and income”, says Sedrani. Until October, November, he expects an environment of high volatility, with the end of the last quarter perhaps presenting a window of gains for risky assets. “It can be an entry – or exit – point for all Brazilian assets when it starts to define the election, depending on the candidates’ speech.”

In portfolio management, Sedrani sees a year of more tactical positions, with a slightly faster turnaround, taking advantage of extreme market movements, in addition to looking outside Brazil. Both here and abroad, on the stock exchange it is worth being selective, looking for shares with greater potential, instead of passive allocation in indices.

In fixed income, the executive says that NTN-B with rates between 5% and 5.5%, in addition to the IPCA, “is a lot of interest”, the problem is for the investor to hold out midway. “The real interest rate in Brazil is extremely high, the market puts a series of bad things on the price, but the government has the capacity to create negative news in sequence”, says Sedrani.

For a fund that has to update the value of assets at market prices, this type of allocation can be tricky in times of stress, but individuals who are able to hold the securities to maturity can enjoy good real gains.

After a 2021 in which not even the professional investor has made money, there is a lot of risk ahead and it will not be trivial to build positions for the investor in 2022, says Wilson Barcellos, CEO of Azimut Brasil Wealth Management. “Both in the internal and external scenarios, the risk is asymmetric, if things go wrong there is a lot to adjust in prices.”

In Brazil, the executive assesses that part of the political and macroeconomic stress is already embedded in asset prices. “Despite the electoral background, the fiscal problem and inflation, we saw the stock market be ‘crushed’ over time in relation to other stock exchanges in the world, the dollar hit R$ 5.75 and the future projected R$ 6.50.” But with the cloudy scenario, Barcellos thinks it prudent to have more tactical allocations, avoiding structural positions, long, for example, on the stock exchange and staying stationary for the medium and long term. “I would have the good part of the stock market in Brazil, not much consumption, retail, maybe Petrobras, Vale, even financial companies, there are a lot of prizes there”, he says.

Another structural position that the executive likes are the NTN-Bs, with rates around 5.5%, while the world runs with negative real interest rates.

Although the real is one of the most depreciated currencies in the world, the executive says that it is not possible to place the chips on its valuation. “Good or bad, the price is fair, the exchange is marked to market.” He says it is preferable to delegate this type of allocation to specialized currency managers. It is not possible to rely solely on good balance sheet conditions in current transactions.