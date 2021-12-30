Influencer is criticized after posting before and after body photo

The influencer Alexandra Gurgel. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/Alexandrisms

The before and after photo of the writer Alexandra Gurgel, from the Alexandrismos channel, was not well received by everyone. This Wednesday (29), several people went to social networks, mainly on Twitter, to express discomfort with the influencer’s publication.

For critics, there is a great contradiction between the publication and Gurgel’s work in recent years. Activist against fat phobia, Gurgel would be feeding the idea that the fat body would be “wrong”.

“The problem with before & after a body is that you communicate that the body from before was wrong and the current one is better. And a body is not an object,” explained Uol columnist Aline Ramos.

“No matter what the caption says, no one cares how inspiring and explanatory it is. Before x After it only shows an inadequate body being adjusted to fit the standard. You can lose weight, for whatever reason, without being an asshole”, he pointed out Andrea Gouvea, from Gordeia channel.

In a publication on her social networks, Alexandra Gurgel spoke about the changes in her body. “The fact is, I felt self-esteem for the first time with the greatest weight I ever had, with an image I don’t even recognize anymore,” said the influencer.

“And learning to eat, to make movements for my well-being, for the quality of life, then everything really changed. It’s for health. It’s not for being thin. It’s not for being healed. It’s for having a lifestyle for always. Weight loss? As a result of my habits,” added Gurgel.

