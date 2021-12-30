Instagram will prioritize videos and reels in 2022!

In a short holiday video message, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri offered some insight into what’s to come for the platform.

“We’re going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing fast and we’re going to have to change with it,” he said. Mosseri has set Instagram priorities for 2022, which include videos and reels.

Mosseri said Instagram “will consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to develop that product.” Instagram has been making some changes to the way it handles videos over the past few months.

In October, the IGTV brand was discontinued to bring longer format videos to the main feed. However, users need access to Moments to watch the full video.

As for creators, Mosseri said Instagram will introduce more monetization tools to help them make money.

He noted that the platform will double its work on controls as well — earlier this month, Instagram announced it would add parental controls in March. A version of the chronological feed will return next year as well.

Mosseri mentioned some updates Instagram has made this year centered on giving users more control over their experience. It highlighted features such as sensitive content controls and the ability to hide accounts.

However, it wasn’t exactly a bed of roses for Instagram in 2021. For one thing, working on the Instagram Kids app was sidelined among security concerns.