Inter agrees on loan from Wesley Moraes until the end of 2022 | International

The first Colorado signing for 2022 is about to be announced. Inter secured the loan of center forward Wesley Moraes from Aston Villa, from England, for a season. The club from Rio Grande do Sul had competition from São Paulo in the business.

As the ge, the player’s fatigue and Inter have already reached an agreement and just need to sign a contract. The agreement does not provide for a purchase option at the end of the loan period.

The officialization of the new colorado center forward now depends on the exchange of documents to be carried out in the coming days.

Wesley, 25, is from England’s Aston Villa, but was on loan at Belgium’s Club Brugge, where he hasn’t had a strong streak after recovering from injury. Without much space, the player terminated the loan with the Belgians and focused on his coming to Brazil

At the beginning of December, Palmeiras had expressed interest in the player, but São Paulo and Inter made proposals to count on the center forward. After officially announcing coach Alexander Medina, the trend is for Colorado to advance in the situation of reinforcements for next seasons.

With spells in football in Slovakia and Belgium, Wesley was the most expensive signing in the history of Aston Villa in 2019. His start was promising, with the right to be called up by Tite for the Brazilian team in October of that year. But in January 2020 he suffered a knee injury that slowed his progress.