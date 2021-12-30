Inter and Santos approach in agreement by Marinho, spikes newspaper

Marine has a strong connection with Santos. When he arrived from Grêmio, his hiring was questioned. Quickly, the athlete gained prestige and became one of the great players of the team in 2019, under the command of Jorge Sampaoli. At the time, Peixão was the Brazilian vice-champion, just behind Flamengo by Jorge Jesus.

In 2020, he kept the level high. technically and took Santos to the Libertadores final. In the decision, the player did not do well and Alvinegro Praiano was again with the vice, losing to Palmeiras in the end. This season, however, the medallion dropped a lot of level and was much criticized on social media.

This Wednesday (29), the press reports that Marinho is very close to being an Internacional player. The newspaper “Vozes do Gigante” reports that the negotiation has advanced a lot between the two clubs and explained how the deal is being “sewn”.

Colorado would forgive the debt of 2 million euros (R$ 12.8 million at the current price) related to the sale of Eduardo Sasha and would pay another R$ 1.5 million to Peixão for the transfer of shirt 11.

Marino would receive something around BRL 600 thousand in Colorado and, therefore, the transaction is moving towards completion. Santos, for their part, does not comment on whether the deal is really close to being closed, but some advisers at the club believe that Marinho wants to go out to breathe new air.