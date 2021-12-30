Inter beats São Paulo and forwards the hiring of Wesley Moraes

Internacional sent the hiring of center forward Wesley Moraes, 25, whose rights belong to Aston Villa, from England. According to the UOL Sport, there remain bureaucratic details, such as exchanging documents and signing contracts, for the agreement to be finalized.

Behind the scenes, both Inter’s management and the athlete’s fatigue remain cautious. Negotiations of this size are considered defined only when there is a final agreement.

However, the details are aligned. São Paulo, a former opponent in the negotiation, has already left the scene and the project presented by Colorado is considered better by the athlete and by the English club, with which he has a relationship until 2025.

Wesley aims to be remembered by Tite again in the Brazilian team. With a call in his career, he believes that standing out in Brazil can help his dream of being among those called to the next World Cup.

The business model is a one-year loan without a purchase clause established in the bond.

The striker never played for big clubs in Brazil. He left young to work in Slovakia, and soon went to Club Brugge, in Belgium. There it gained prominence and attracted Aston Villa, from England. It was recently lent again to Brugge, but the bond was severed last week.