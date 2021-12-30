Internacional: With the guarantee of Medina, Internacional wants to hire the Athletico-PR holder

THE International has been making some forays into the transfer market, especially now that he has already hit the buck and confirmed “Cacique” Medina as coach in 2022, coming to replace Diego Aguirre, who left his post after the end of the Brazilian Championship. The intention of the directors is to make a few more one-off signings, which will please the gringo.

Analyzing the best options is important, just to not make the same mistakes as last season, which ended up interfering with the results and cost the place in the Libertadores, which was far away due to results below expectations, especially in the final stretch, guaranteeing only classification for the Copa Sudamericana.

This time, the directors of colorado are focused on taking a shirt 11 of Athletico-PR, as published by GloboEsporte.com: this is Nikão, who is highly valued in the market, but it arouses the interest of several clubs and has not yet settled the renewal with the Paraná, who made a high-level proposal to the midfielder.

The Hurricane board is pessimistic, even after proposing a four-year contract and the highest salary among the cast. The information is that the conversation with the gauchos pleased the player’s staff and the negotiations to play in Beira-Rio are advanced, bringing a lot of expectations about a happy ending, even if they still keep their “feet on the ground”.

Currently 29 years old, Nikão was part of one of the most winning cycles at Athletico: in six seasons, he won six titles, being a key player in all of them. This year, he immortalized his name even more in the club’s history by scoring the goal against Bragantino that gave him the bi-championship of the South American Championship, living the best season of his career. Recently, Grêmio, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Corinthians took surveys, but did not advance.