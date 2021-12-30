Is Ethereum 2.0 coming to save gamers in the GPU market? [+vídeo]

Mining format change could be a relief to the GPU market

With the announced change to the mining format of Ethereum, which has been delayed several times, it will make the mining method to be proof-of-stake (PoS) instead of proof-of-work (PoW). This “event” is being called a Merge (Merge in free translation) will make mining Ethereum with GPUs unprofitable. The team behind cryptocurrency is taking important steps to make this change a reality with the formal opening of a new testing network designed to solve the problems of the forthcoming no-mining approach. This means that gamers will eventually not have to compete with Ethereum miners for graphics cards.

This news comes at the end of a very good year for Ethereum miners: Coinbase data shows that the price of the cryptocurrency has risen from around US$731 (R$4112.39 in direct conversion) on January 1st to approximately US$3,940 (R$22,165.26 in direct conversion) at the time this article is being written. Additionally, the increase in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has pushed Ethereum’s mining rate to record numbers. And the move to a proof-of-stake model, which doesn’t rely on miners to preserve blockchain integrity, has been pushed back from late 2021 to sometime in the first half of 2022.

That change will be inevitable as the Ethereum Foundation reminded miners last Monday, introducing the Kintsugi test network so developers could “get familiar with Ethereum in a post-merger context.” The opportunity for miners to maximize their profits before the Merge or identify any cryptocurrencies to which they will migrate their computing power has been left open. In an announcement, the foundation said:

The Kintsugi Test Network offers the community an opportunity to try out the post-merger Ethereum and begin to identify any issues. After feedback is incorporated into the client software [sic] and to specifications, a final series of test network will be released. At the same time, testing efforts will continue to increase. After that, existing long-running test networks will run on The Merge. Once they have been updated and are stable, the next step is the transition from Ethereum’s core network to the proof-of-stake model.



In testing phase

The Kintsugi network has a dedicated page for testers; more information on how to use this public testing network can be found in the documentation. Ethereum developer Tim Beiko offered a detailed analysis of how Ethereum itself will operate after The Merge in an October blog post

“At a high level, in The Merge, customers will move from following PoW to following PoS to determine the last valid Ethereum block,” said Beiko. “Furthermore, much of the functionality of the clients and, more importantly, the EVM, its state and how it executes transactions will remain the same. […] After the merger, the current Eth1 and Eth2 clients respectively become the execution and consensus layers (or engines) of Ethereum. This means that node operators of Eth1 or Beacon Chain clients will need to run the ‘other half’ of the stack to have a full validation node. “

The Ethereum Foundation shared on the Github repository called “The Merge Mainnet Readiness Checklist” that “[há] lots of tasks to do and get Merge ready for launch on the main network.” Of course, there’s still a lot of work to do, so miners don’t need to panic just yet. competing with the Ethereum miners for graphics cards is a little closer.

Ethereum should operate in Proof of Stake soon, reducing power consumption

The implementation of the new validation method for Ethereum should reduce energy consumption by 99.95%





