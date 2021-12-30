It was bad! Account that leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra design blocked on Twitter

Several leaks have already hinted at some aspects of the Galaxy S22 series and, it seems, some companies are annoyed by the renders revealed by LetsGoDigital recently. This is because the website’s official account was penalized on Twitter for violating copyright by publishing conceptual renderings created based on leaks.

As you can see below, the @LetsGoDigitalNL account, which belongs to Mark Peters, who runs the portal specializing in patent registration and product design concepts, claims that he had a publication with its own renderings deleted from the social network and even suffered a penalty having the account blocked.

Mark just states that “Samsung is not very happy with official Galaxy S22 series image releases” and that luckily the account can be unlocked later.