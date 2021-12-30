It was bad! Account that leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra design blocked on Twitter

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on It was bad! Account that leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra design blocked on Twitter 0 Views

Several leaks have already hinted at some aspects of the Galaxy S22 series and, it seems, some companies are annoyed by the renders revealed by LetsGoDigital recently. This is because the website’s official account was penalized on Twitter for violating copyright by publishing conceptual renderings created based on leaks.

As you can see below, the @LetsGoDigitalNL account, which belongs to Mark Peters, who runs the portal specializing in patent registration and product design concepts, claims that he had a publication with its own renderings deleted from the social network and even suffered a penalty having the account blocked.

Mark just states that “Samsung is not very happy with official Galaxy S22 series image releases” and that luckily the account can be unlocked later.

Despite everything, it is not possible to say that Samsung was responsible for blocking the account, after all, anyone on the social network can report content for copyright infringement on Twitter.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

AMD is surprised by demand for Xbox Series X, 2023 will be peak year

The first year in the next-gen console market is already over, but it’s still an …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved