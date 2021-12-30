It was bad! Account that leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra design blocked on Twitter

Several leaks have already hinted at some aspects of the Galaxy S22 series and, it seems, some companies are annoyed by the renders revealed by LetsGoDigital recently. This is because the website’s official account was penalized on Twitter for violating copyright by publishing conceptual renderings created based on leaks.
As you can see below, the @LetsGoDigitalNL account, which belongs to Mark Peters, who runs the portal specializing in patent registration and product design concepts, claims that he had a publication with its own renderings deleted from the social network and even suffered a penalty having the account blocked.
Mark just states that “Samsung is not very happy with official Galaxy S22 series image releases” and that luckily the account can be unlocked later.
Samsung Electronics is not very happy with us publishing an official image of the Galaxy S22 Series.
A copyright claim is put on the image. It has been deleted by Twitter.
Twitter also blocked the @letsgodigitalNL account. Luckily we have been able to restore that… for now.. pic.twitter.com/NtVrUr8SRZ
— LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) December 29, 2021
Despite everything, it is not possible to say that Samsung was responsible for blocking the account, after all, anyone on the social network can report content for copyright infringement on Twitter.