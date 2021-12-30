Ita airline undertakes to refund tickets within 10 days after agreement with Procon de SP | São Paulo

The São Paulo Procon and the company Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also known as Ita, signed this Tuesday (28) a term of commitment in which the airline undertakes to fully refund all consumers who file a complaint with Procon-SP.

In the document, the company undertakes to provide the credit card refund within ten days.

In addition, the airline stated in the agreement that it will “carry out the transport of the affected consumer to the city where he resides, as a priority, by air”.

If there is no seat available, the company can “offer another means of transport, as well as the payment of expenses with accommodation, food and transport borne by consumers”. If the transport is carried out by road, the company states that it will guarantee full reimbursement of the air ticket.

According to the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, the company may be fined up to R$ 5 million if it fails to comply with the terms of the agreement.

“This agreement is important to ensure reimbursement to consumers, but it does not exempt the ITA from any administrative or judicial responsibility due to the suspension of the company’s operations”, said Capez.

Also according to the document signed on Tuesday, the company pledged to provide a 24-hour service channel, by telephone, with Procon-SP, and “immediately strengthen its customer service channels, including face-to-face service to be carried out at the counters from the airports of Guarulhos and Congonhas”.

ITA airline cancels flights and suspends operations

Anyone who was scheduled to travel by Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos this end of the year is going through a torment. The ITA suspended all flights since the 17th. In São Paulo, there was confusion. On the day the suspension was announced, passengers protested at Guarulhos Airport.

A family arrived from Madrid on Thursday (16) to visit relatives in Bahia. The connecting flight in Guarulhos was from Ita Felipe Souza de Oliveira, his wife and children stayed until Saturday (18) in a hotel, but had to leave.

“The hotel staff rang at the door and told me to come down, because they had cut the reservation. So, all the cost I had from that moment on was on me”, explains Felipe.

On Saturday afternoon (18), about 30 passengers were still waiting seated, in front of the company’s booths. The employees left. Ita’s office was blocked with fences. The only information was on the monitors at the counters: “operations were suspended”. Suitcases from the last flights that departed were abandoned behind the counter.

“Nobody answers the 0800. They do not answer messages, e-mails and social networks. In other words, there is no way to try to relocate because they are gone. They disappeared from the map”, says Breno Vaz, writer.

Passengers were already having difficulty checking in during the week. But the situation even got worse on Friday night (17), when all the company’s flights were cancelled.

Ita had 30 flights scheduled for Saturday (18), departing from 12 different airports across the country. In Guarulhos alone, there were ten.

At Brasília airport, four flights were canceled this Saturday.

“There’s no counter, no attendant. I’ve already sent an e-mail, because on the check-in page they tell me to send an e-mail, but I didn’t get back,” says server Maria José Yamamoto.

Of the 488 Ita flights planned until the New Year, 154 would depart from Guarulhos. On the afternoon of the 18th, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) determined that Ita should accommodate passengers affected on flights from other companies, with priority for those outside their city of origin.