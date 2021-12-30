“It’s hard to feel good”

Barbara Evans (30) opened her heart and talked about self-esteem during pregnancy.

The model who is always sharing the routine during her pregnancy, used her Instagram to vent: “You’re always saying ‘what a beautiful, radiant pregnant’. Guys, it’s very difficult to think of yourself as beautiful, very difficult to feel very pregnant. Comfortable to wear clothes, bikini… You feel ashamed“, says Barbara.

“I know we’re carrying the greatest gift of life there can be, but it’s nine months of one day after another. You’re judging yourself, beyond people’s judgment.”, completed.

Barbara even made a request to her followers: Don’t judge! You have no idea how difficult it is,” she said.

Barbara Evans opens her heart and talks about self-esteem in pregnancy:

After the outburst, the model returned to talk to her followers: “It’s a passenger, she’s already with me in my arms and for now I’m donating my body so she can come into the world”, ends.

In the comments of an Instagram gossip page, Barbara’s followers showed support: “A mother being honest about the changes in the body, don’t judge”, “Real Maternity”, they wrote.





Last accessed: 30 Dec 2021 – 03:44:24 (407406).