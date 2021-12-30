‘It’s Patricia’ · TV News

For 25 years on SBT, Celso Portiolli has established himself as one of the main faces of the channel. But even so, he doesn’t see himself as one of Silvio Santos’ possible successors on Sunday nights. One of the few names on the network to go head-to-head with Globo – and often win -, the presenter admits that putting himself in the place of “the man in the trunk” is not a piece of cake.

In an exclusive interview with TV news, the communicator jokes that he meets almost everything within the station, except taking the lead in the Silvio Santos Program:

I do any program you ask me to do, but how was Show do Milhão. I took a program that was his, but I did it my way. This replacement business is tough. The only person who feels comfortable on stage to do the things Silvio does is Patricia [Abravanel]. It grows every Sunday.

Portiolli even assumes that he almost gave up on the game show that would help make him the best presenter in the opinion of readers at the 2021 TV News Awards:

The Milhão Show scared me a lot. My first response was that I would think too hard, because maybe I wouldn’t accept it. You can make any format, but I didn’t want to assume one that has already passed through Silvio’s hands. The comparison is natural, and people will say you’re imitating him. It is complicated.

REPRODUCTION/SBT

Portiolli tieta Silvio Santos at the Press Trophy

First place

The retrospective, however, is favorable to the artist. In 2009, Portiolli got something like that when he inherited Domingo Legal with the departure of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) to Record. Not only did he make his mark for Sunday, but a little more than a decade later, he fights weekly for first place in the ratings.

Not that I wanted to give my face to the attraction. Also because I continued paintings that belonged to Gugu, such as Construindo um Sonho, which was a great joy. I always wanted to help people with TV. But I like watching and hosting game shows. If you look at it today, the program is focused on that.

Passa ou Repass, for example, was even able to make Globo suffer a losing streak and throw away seven episodes of the “pharaonic” Zig Zag Arena. “We like to come first. The team is motivated,” he adds, who in 2022 still has the challenge of overcoming bladder cancer.

TV News – When asking for votes for the TV News Award, you vented about how even those next door do not recognize your work. Was public validation important?

Celso Portiolli – I got too emotional, because a flashback went through my head. I didn’t have a regular career. I was gone for a six months, a year. Sometimes my show came in first and still got cancelled. I got two years off the air. I even asked Silvio’s permission to live abroad and study English at the time.

tv play/news

Portiolli cries when receiving the TV News Award

The ups and downs were many. I lived with insecurity, with fear, I saw contracts about to expire. And then, after ten years, I’m reaping the fruits of Domingo Legal. Popular recognition is wonderful. It’s a fuel to keep working.

Passa ou Ressa has been a phenomenon for 30 years, but you were the first presenter to give it a slap in the face. Or rather, the pie.

An idea from Silvio that, at the beginning, I thought would delay the entire recording. Over time, the frame became the main feature of the program. It was a fever. Everyone wanted to take pie, and I took it religiously three times a week. It was the moment when I let loose the most, played the most. I turned the guy.

Afterwards, I even went back to thank Silvio, because he really was right. I, however, hope it doesn’t come back (laughs).

In fact, you were one of the first to return to work during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I realize there is gratitude for what we’ve done. It created a more intimate relationship with the public in an era that only had reruns. The show is doing really well, and a game that has sustained itself for over 30 years is a phenomenon. But if Globo changes the subject, we change the frame as well. And then we go to the first place.

Does beating Globo have a special taste?

It is good. The team is motivated, ends the journey in high spirits and more willing to do it next Sunday. But there is this good moment now as well as the heavy skating in the audience, to get the competition wrapped up. Today’s success comes from the team, which is wonderful. If necessary, we change the strategy from one Sunday to the next.

And the Show do Milhão was also very good with the public.

I didn’t sleep the day before the first recording. I wanted to not go in as soon as I heard that song. To give you an idea, I watched the first 12 episodes alone, with no one around me. I just went to enjoy the 13th, which was the last. I saw it with my family.

DISCLOSURE/SBT

Portiolli ahead of the new version of Show do Milhão

But nervousness is not evident on television.

When I found myself calm in the first shows, I said: “I’m an artist” (laughs). I was very scared, my mouth was dry. The funniest thing is that, when I messed up on stage, I helped the participants. They were calmer when they saw that we were also nervous.

And I even missed some openings on purpose for guests to relax. All in all, it was a wonderful experience. In addition to the success of Domingo Legal, I also had the Show do Milhão to crown this year.

So do you feel like 2021 was your year?

We always think it’s going well, but it was definitely a very cool year. The auditorium was missed at the beginning, but its absence allowed me to loosen up more. I think that when the audience comes back, I’ll be looser, more playful and talking more also to whoever is at home.