James Webb, The Space Telescope That Will See God

The James Webb space telescope, carried by the Ariane 5 rocket of the European Space Agency (ESA) and considered the successor to Hubble, was launched on Christmas Day from Kourou base in French Guiana. It will ascend to the skies to an altitude of 1.5 million kilometers to reach an intermediate place between the Earth and the Sun called Lagrange Point or L2 orbit, within three months. Once there, it will serve to reach unprecedented extremes of the Universe, in time and space. Designed to capture infrared radiation, its main innovation compared to its predecessor, it will be able to bring information from the past of the emergence of the Cosmos, such as the formation of primordial galaxies, stars and planets. He will analyze the infrared radiation produced by the Big Bang, which occurred about 13.8 billion years ago, to try to come up with an answer about how everything formed and the origin of life. It will also allow for more accurate observation of black holes and supernovae.

The big challenge for the good functioning of the James Webb, named after a NASA engineer who led the Apollo mission, is to keep it cool and, for that, a large metalized and collapsible shield was installed that will open in space and reflect the sunlight. In this way, it is hoped to prevent overheating. Although smaller than the Hubble, which was twice its mass, the new space telescope has twice the diameter and nearly three times the mirror area, allowing it to capture much more light. The mission time, which involves ESA, NASA and the Canadian space agency, will be shorter than that of Hubble, which was launched in 1990 and has been functional for nearly 30 years. It is estimated that it will operate fully for five years, possibly reaching ten years. The telescope has a solar energy capture panel, already activated and which will help it to reach the orbital point, and connected the communication antenna with the operational base. While Hubble orbited the Earth, James Webb will orbit the Sun.

The new mission was one of the most awaited in recent years by space agencies around the world, due to the reach of its pretensions and the sophistication of its technologies. As an infrared telescope, James Webb succeeds Spitzer, launched by NASA in 2003 and retired in 2020. Spitzer, with a 0.85 meter mirror, has already shown what capturing infrared radiation can do in understanding the space/ relationship time. Previous experience makes the goals of James Webb, which began to be conceived 25 years ago and received a total investment of US$ 10 billion, extremely ambitious. Its visualization capacity is gigantic and it can bring fundamental answers about the initial explosion and the origin of the Universe, founding a new cosmogony.