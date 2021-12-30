Jean Pyerre’s fate left us speechless

The information that shocked the Grêmio fan earlier this afternoon was given by Eduardo Gabardo. The journalist (very well informed) from GZH, revealed that the player Jean Pyerre is closing with Athletico Paranaense.

However, we are not yet aware of all the business models. Only, it was discovered that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul will lend the player to the Paraná team. But, we don’t know if there will be any financial compensation or coming from athletes.

In 2021, Jean Pyerre played only 39 matches for Grêmio, but scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists. Of these 39 matches, 22 started as a starter.

The player had the deal with Alavés officially canceled this Wednesday (29). So a new destination was speculated, now we know where the player should go.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

In an interview with Rádio GreNal, Romildo Bolzan spoke about Jean Pyerre and revealed that the athlete should leave. However, as the president is a big fan of the player’s football, he also praised him.

“Jean Pyerre is possibly not staying with us this year. It’s a situation we’re seeing as he needs to change air. I think he plays an enormity”, said Romildo.

Jean Pyerre leaving Grêmio

Jean Pyerre was Grêmio’s biggest bet in recent years and it was expected that he would achieve his football, becoming the great star of the team. However, the player ended up falling short of expectations in recent seasons, so an exit was the best destination for the athlete.

With the athlete leaving the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul, his salary will be paid by Athletico Paranaense, thus generating a further reduction in the payroll. Immortal intends to lower its payroll to BRL 7.5 million for the 2022 season, in 2021 the payroll was BRL 15 million.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Nathalia Aguila – Pool/Getty Images