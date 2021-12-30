Jeferson Miola: With a confession, Moro incriminated himself and produced compelling evidence to be arrested

With a confession, Moro incriminated himself and produced compelling evidence to be arrested

By Jeferson Miola, on his blog

Sérgio Moro, the judge-robber, is now a self-confessed bandit.

By confessing that Lava Jato “fighted the PT in history in a much more effective, much more effective way”, he assumed responsibility for the crime of misuse of public office to perpetrate what became known as the greatest scheme of judicial corruption of the world.

What does it still take for him and his Curitiba gang cronies to be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned?

So far, Moro has been getting away with settling accounts with the police and the justice system with the hypocritical argument that the evidence from Operation Spoofing would not be valid to incriminate him, despite having been certified as authentic by the Federal Police.

Come on, let’s face it, Spoofing evidence can’t be used to incriminate him, but isn’t his confession worth self-incrimination?

Or will his voluntary act of confessing the authorship of the crime be considered simply a faulty act?

It is disgusting that this criminal who coordinated the mafia that operated under the direction of the US continues to parade free, light and loose.

Moro, like his cronies, couldn’t even run for public office.

Not only are they notorious criminals who have committed the greatest crime of all – the destruction of the rule of law for personal, material and political purposes in the service of a foreign country – but they represent a permanent threat to democracy.

What more does it take to bring Moro and his gang to court?

With the confession, Moro incriminated himself and produced compelling evidence to be arrested.