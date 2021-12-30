Jesus has another meeting scheduled with Atlético-MG, but two factors could drive the coach away from the club, says journalist

Middle Eastern interest and ‘standard Flamengo’ salary may hinder a match between Jorge Jesus and Atlético-MG

Atletico-MG’s ‘Plan A’ for Cuca’s vacancy, Jorge Jesus will not be a simple mission for the athletic team. According to information from Paulo Vinicius Coelho, The PVC, posted on his blog on the portal GE, an interest from the Middle East, more precisely from Saudi Arabia, in addition to a high salary, can be obstacles for a match between Portuguese and Galo.

The first meeting between Rodrigo Caetano, football director of the Atlético-MG, and representatives of coach Jorge Jesus, was positive. However, the evolution will still depend on how much Galo can pay the Portuguese, who wants a salary similar to what he received in the Flamengo.

Jesus’ next meeting will be with investors Rubens Menin and Ricardo Guimarães. The Portuguese’s expectation is to receive a salary of at least 3 million euros per season. At the current price, around R$ 19.3 million per year. THE ESPN.com.br brought the information earlier this week that money will not be a problem in the negotiations between Atlético-MG and the coach.

In addition to salary values, there is also a possible interest from Middle East football in Jorge Jesus, where the Portuguese worked, in Saudi Arabia, between 2018 and 2019. This competition could make the values ​​for the coach increase even more.

THE ESPN.com.br also informed last Tuesday (28) that Jorge Jesus would not mind hitting another Brazilian team, even though he made it clear in past interviews that, in Brazil, he would only defend Flamengo and the Brazilian team.

For Jorge Jesus, the idea of ​​having a ‘tailor-made project’ and with unlimited capital initially for investment is very attractive to the coach, who, at this moment, does not have a large market in Europe, especially in Portugal.

Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, president of Harbor, likes the name Jorge Jesus, but a possible trip by the coach to the club at the end of the current season is considered ‘quite unlikely’, largely due to the conflicting work carried out at archrivals Benfica.