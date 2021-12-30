Journalist exposes about the hasty choice of the board of directors of Flamengo to give up Jesus: “Deu checkmate”

The leaders of Flamengo went to Portugal in search of a coach for the next season, as the team has been without a commander since the departure of Renato Gaucho. The main target of the executives was Jorge Jesus, but they came back with Paulo Sousa. The definition of the new coach was more controversial after Jorge Jesus left Benfica shortly after the Rubro-Negra team agreed with the new coach.

During the live on the show ‘UOL Sport‘ this Wednesday (29), journalists Renato Maurício Padro and André Rocha talked about negotiations to hire a new coach for Flamengo. For Renato, the sports board wasted the opportunity to hire Jorge Jesus: “Flamengo’s huge nonsense was letting themselves be carried away by Paulo Sousa’s pressure. His agent was the guy who checkedmate in this situation. He came to the leaders of Flamengo and said ‘look, if you don’t close with us, let’s go to Internacional’. Flamengo should have said they paid to see and would wait for Jorge Jesus”.

Renato thought the agreement reached with Paulo Sousa to lead Mais Querido was premature: “Marcos Braz [vice-presidente de futebol do Flamengo] he told me, in an interview, that he also had Carlos Carvalhal in his hand, but he preferred Paulo Sousa. He was very impressed in the conversation he had with Paulo Sousa and thought it would be a better option than Carvalhal. If he had Carvalhal in his hand, he had the obligation to wait until the 30th and not surrender to the sheikh that Paulo Sousa’s agent gave him. The truth is that Flamengo missed the great opportunity. Jorge Jesus would be Flamengo’s coach now“, lamented.

In contrast, André Rocha stressed that JJ I still hoped to make a comeback at the club and stay at Benfica: “From everything I’ve been talking to with several people, with Marcos Braz himself and with Portuguese friends who are very close to agents who work with Jorge Jesus, the feeling I have is the following: Jorge Jesus actually wanted to stay at Benfica. He did not rule out the possibility of returning to Flamengo. He told this to Marcos Braz and said that everything depended on Benfica. I think he had the unfounded hope that he could still recover at Benfica“, stood out.

With Paulo Sousa in charge of the team and without Jesus, according to Renato, The Flamengo took a risk in the contract: “I know little about Paulo Sousa’s work, as almost no one does. Not even in Portugal he is so well known, because he only coached a junior team there. He went through ten countries, but didn’t do anything relevant in any of them. won an Israeli [pelo Maccabi Tel Aviv] and a Swiss [pelo Basel]. One thing scares me: Paulo Sousa’s average use is 50%. In no club does he have a record capable of making him a Brazilian champion. It may be that here, in a better team, I have a better performance, but I still think it’s a very high risk bet“, concluded.