Jupiter enters Pisces: see what changes

Jupiter, the largest and most beneficial planet in our solar system and ruler of Sagittarius, leaves the sign of Aquarius, where it has been for most of 2021 and begins its journey through Pisces, on the 29th and where it will remain until May 12th and then from October 25th to the last days of 2022.

Jupiter in Pisces makes us more open to the mystical side of life, opens us to spirituality, increasing our faith in something greater than ourselves. This position of Jupiter makes us more emotional, increases our compassion and empathy, focusing our gaze on social problems and differences.







Jupiter begins its walk in Pisces this Wednesday, 29. Photo: Planet Volumes / Unsplash

Our look at life becomes more philosophical and we can easily get in touch with the Sacred, inside and outside of us, that is, we seek elevation, whether through a religion, a new philosophy of life or a spiritual path. Meditation and every practice that involves our growth and evolution of our soul, gains strength and prominence.

We will all feel the arrival of Jupiter in the sign of Pisces, but each one will feel it more strongly in a specific area of ​​life.

Aries

Aryans and Aryans will be more spiritual than at any other time in their lives. You will feel a constant “presence” of spiritual protection. They will be more inspired and, certainly, will be involved in the search for a greater meaning in their lives. A new spiritual path can be discovered.

Bull

Taurus and Taurus will feel a new movement in social life and will make new friends very easily. They will be more sociable, open and communicative than ever and will prioritize their friends. They can decide to join groups and teams, clubs, social and political projects. Your eyes will be focused on the future.

Twins

Geminis and Geminis can prepare for one of the best years of their work lives. The year promises the fall of obstacles and the arrival of success and recognition in the career. Your social and professional image improves immensely, as does your visibility, which increases considerably.

Cancer

Cancerians and Cancerians will feel a certain familiarity with this aspect of Jupiter, and will benefit greatly from belonging to the same element of Pisces. Therefore, they will be directly benefited and will feel, with great strength, the need to seek and find a greater meaning for their lives.

Lion

Leos and Leos will get involved with matters related to their finances, which are largely benefited by the passage of Jupiter through Pisces. New investor financial partners and good investment results are just some of the possibilities. Money comes more easily during this period.

Virgin

Virgos and Virgos can start celebrating, especially those more focused on relationships, which will certainly happen in 2022. For singles, a new love can emerge; a romance full of joy and pleasure can begin. For committed people, this can be one of the best years for a relationship.

Lb

Librans and Librans will feel a kind of “God’s finger” about their day to day work and health. It’s a great year for work projects, which have everything to be approved. Those looking for a new job in the market can start to celebrate: a new job will come quickly.

Scorpion

Scorpios and Scorpios will be involved in matters of the heart; will be more in love than ever. For loners, a special someone can come along and romance can begin at any time. For committed people, this is one of the best times to renew the energies of love in the relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Sagittarius will be involved in matters relating to their home and family. The period can involve the purchase and/or sale of a property, works and projects with civil construction, a change of house, city or country or a renovation. The family can grow during this period.

Capricorn

Capricorns and Capricorns will experience a new movement in social life and effective improvement in communication. New friendships are made and old ones renewed. The period may involve the decision to go back to school or start teaching. A special project or contract can be approved and signed.

Aquarium

Aquarians will be more focused on their finances, which are going through a largely favorable period. As long as Jupiter is in Pisces, money comes more easily. Projects and contracts tend to be approved and aim to increase your income and profits.

Fish

Pisceans and Pisces will be, without a shadow of a doubt, the most benefited in 2022. With Jupiter in your sign, you will feel a strong need for growth and expansion in your personal and professional life and, based on that need, a safe opening. Get ready for big steps.