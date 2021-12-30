Jury finds British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex crimes – 12/29/2021

New York, Dec 29, 2021 (AFP) – British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex crimes this Wednesday (29), including recruiting and harassing girls to be abused by her boyfriend, financial adviser Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty by a 12-person jury in a New York court on five of the six counts he faced, including the most serious of which, the sex trafficking of minors.

The daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The crime of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in minors is punishable by 40 years in prison. The mildest crimes are punishable by five to ten years.

Maxwell sat passively in Manhattan court, slowly removing his mask to take a sip of water, while Judge Alison Nathan read the verdict on each of the six counts.

Nathan gave his “sincere thanks” to the jury for their services, adding that its members acted with “diligence”.

The jury deliberated for five days before reaching a verdict in this media case.

After the verdict was read, Nathan suspended the proceedings and Maxwell left court for prison, as he has done every day of his month-long trial.

No date was given for the announcement of the sentence.

The charges against Maxwell go back to the period between 1994 and 2004.

Two of Epstein’s alleged victims said they were 14 years old when Maxwell began harassing them and then arranged for them to massage Epstein who ended up in sexual activity.

One of them, identified only as “Jane”, told in detail how Maxwell had recruited her at summer camp, making her feel “special”.

She said that sexual encounters with Epstein had become routine and that Maxwell was sometimes present.

Another, identified as “Carolyn,” said that she received frequent payments of $300 after her sexual encounters with Epstein, and that Maxwell herself was the one who used to hand him the money.

A third alleged victim was Annie Farmer, now 42 years old. She said Maxwell caressed her breasts when she was a teenager on Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

– “Sophisticated Predator” – In 2019, Epstein committed suicide in prison at the age of 66, while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes. Maxwell was arrested a year later.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges. The prosecution portrayed her as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

Prosecutor Alison Moe said Maxwell was “the key” to Epistein’s scheme to persuade young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Maxwell “was Epstein’s partner in crime,” Moe said.

Maxwell’s defense team responded, citing “lack of evidence” to convict her and questioned the plaintiffs’ ability to remember events that took place 25 years ago.

Defense attorneys also argued that Maxwell was being used as a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s crimes after he escaped justice.

Maxwell refused to testify during the trial, but made a short statement to the judge.

“Your Honor, the government has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. So there is no need for me to testify,” she said.

