Jury finds British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex crimes – International

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Esptein (photo: Handout, Laura Cavanaugh / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / New York State Sex Offender Registry / AFP)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex crimes this Wednesday (29), including recruiting and harassing girls to be abused by her boyfriend, financial adviser Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty by a 12-person jury in a New York court on five of the six counts he faced, including the most serious of which, the sex trafficking of minors.

– Read: How prosecution witnesses confirmed sex trafficking

She sat passively in Manhattan courtroom, slowly removing her mask to take sips of water, while Judge Alison Nathan read the verdict on each of the charges, reached after five full days of jury deliberation.

The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, who studied at Oxford and grew up in a world of privilege and closeness to royalty, could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The crime of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in minors is punishable by 40 years in prison. The mildest crimes are punishable by five to ten years.

Maxwell was found not guilty of the charge of seducing a minor to travel and engage in illegal sexual acts.

Nathan gave his “sincere thanks” to the jury for their services, adding that its members acted with “diligence”.

After the verdict was read, Nathan suspended the proceedings and Maxwell left court for prison, as he has done every day of his month-long trial.

After the ruling, Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim said his team was already working on filing an appeal and that they are “sure that the application will be accepted”.

“We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. Of course we are very disappointed in the verdict,” Sternheim acknowledged to reporters as he left the court.

No date was given for the announcement of the sentence.

Federal Attorney Damian William welcomed the verdict. “A unanimous jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable: facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” it said in a statement.

“The road to justice was too long. But today justice has been done,” he added.

The charges against Maxwell go back to the period between 1994 and 2004.

Two of Epstein’s alleged victims said they were 14 years old when Maxwell began harassing them and then arranged for them to massage Epstein who ended up in sexual activity.

One of them, identified only as “Jane”, told in detail how Maxwell had recruited her at summer camp, making her feel “special”.

She said that sexual encounters with Epstein had become routine and that Maxwell was sometimes present.

Another, identified as “Carolyn,” said that she received frequent payments of $300 after her sexual encounters with Epstein, and that Maxwell herself was the one who used to hand him the money.

A third alleged victim was Annie Farmer, now 42 years old. She said Maxwell caressed her breasts when she was a teenager on Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

– “Sophisticated Predator” –

In 2019, Epstein committed suicide in prison at age 66, while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes. Maxwell was arrested a year later.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges. The prosecution portrayed her as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

Prosecutor Alison Moe said Maxwell was “the key” to Epstein’s scheme to persuade young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Moe cited bank records showing that she received $30 million from Epstein between 1999 and 2007 as evidence that her motivations were financial.

Maxwell “was Epstein’s partner in crime,” Moe said.

Maxwell’s defense team responded, citing “lack of evidence” to convict her and questioned the plaintiffs’ ability to remember events that took place 25 years ago.

Defense attorneys also argued that Maxwell was being used as a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s crimes after he escaped justice.

Maxwell refused to testify during the trial, but made a short statement to the judge.

“Your Honor, the government has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. So there is no need for me to testify,” she said.

Maxwell’s brothers Kevin, Isabel and Christine were in the front row of the courtroom as the verdicts were read and declined to speak to the press as they left court.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims that Epstein lent her to sex with her wealthy and powerful partners, including Prince Andrew of the UK, after Maxwell introduced the businessman to royalty, celebrated the verdict in a Twitter statement.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will always remember that day,” said Giuffre, who was not a prosecutor in the case.

“I hope today is not the end, but another step towards justice. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held responsible. I have faith that they will be.”

Prince Andrew denies the charges.