Jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell case again postpones its verdict

The New York court that judges British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking has once again postponed its verdict on Wednesday (29), despite pressure from the judge, who fears that the worsening of the covid-19 epidemic will affect continuity of the process.

The six women and six men on the jury, who for a week have been unable to agree on Maxwell’s guilt or innocence, have asked again to re-read the transcripts of various testimony at the trial that began on Nov. 29.

Among these transcripts is the statement by a forensic psychologist, Elizabeth Loftus, who focused on the supposedly “truncated” memories of victims of acts of sexual violence committed more than 20 years ago.

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, has been in a New York prison since she was detained in July 2020. She is being sued, among other things, for having provided her former partner, American financier Jeffrey Epstein , underage girls for sexual exploitation between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York City prison in August 2019, depriving his victims of a sex crimes trial.

Given the slowness of deliberations, federal court judge in Manhattan, Alison Nathan, expressed concern on Tuesday by the “astronomical spike” of contagion with the omicron variant of covid-19 in New York.

The justice is alarmed by the “significant delay” that the process would entail if one of the members of the jury, lawyers or the judge herself became ill or had to remain in quarantine.

“In saying that, I certainly don’t want to put pressure on them. They should take as long as it takes,” Nathan told the judges on Wednesday.

For her part, the accused was relaxed, talking to her lawyers and a journalist, dressed in a burgundy sweater and black pants, matching her mask.

For a week now, speculation has been rife in the press, especially about the fact that, according to the criminal procedure in the United States, if the deliberations are prolonged, it is a sign that there is a deep disagreement between the jurors, which would open the possibility of defending a return to starting point.

With triple nationality – British, French and American – Ghislaine Maxwell risks spending decades in prison if found guilty of the six crimes for which she was reported, all related to acts of sexual violence committed by Jeffrey Epstein against four victims, who in at the time of the facts they were minors.

All these women testified during the trial.

Ghislaine, who is the daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, pleads not guilty.