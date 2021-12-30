Justice vetoes gas increase in AL and three other states; Petrobras will appeal

Petrobras decided to appeal against four injunctions granted by the court to veto the increase in the price of gas in the states of Alagoas, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe and Ceará.

Of the five requests made by distributors, only Espírito Santo was denied by the courts. In Rio, an injunction was granted at the request of the State Legislative Assembly, alleging that the 50% increase in the value of the product violated consumer protection rules. The accepted orders were made by the distributors CEG, from Rio de Janeiro; Blind, from Ceará; Algae, from Alagoas; and Sergas, from Sergipe.

The state-owned company claims that half of the gas distribution companies “already had the supply contracted for 2022, whose conditions continue to be strictly adhered to under the terms and conditions of previously agreed prices and adjustments”.

They say that in order to meet national demands for natural gas, they also import the product from Bolivia and that “the high demand for LNG and limitations in international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by around 500% in 2021 ”.

However, Petrobras claims that some gas distributors have opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, did not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022.

Precisely for this reason, the state-owned company conducted a negotiation with rounds in January, May, September and November and offered facilities to these companies, such as contracts with terms of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years and 4 years and mechanisms to reduce price fluctuations , such as, for example, “reference of indexes linked to LNG and Brent, installment option and possibility of reducing volumes in longer term contracts”.

Petrobras says that eight concessionaires accepted this type of negotiation.

Regarding the legal defeats, the company informed that “it will file the appropriate resources and actions with a view to establishing a market price for the sale of gas”.