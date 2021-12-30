KFC customer says he found a cockroach in a snack at a chain store

A customer of the KFC food chain posted on Twitter, last Monday, images of a cockroach in a snack purchased by the family at a franchise unit in the Iguatemi mall in Porto Alegre.

In the post, she writes that she was walking with her uncle when they decided to eat at KFC. According to her, the uncle ordered a hamburger and fries. “In the middle of it, he took a bite and dropped a whole piece of what he thought was chicken, but when he looked at what had fallen, he saw that it was a whole cockroach.”

today I was with my uncle at the Iguatemi mall in Porto Alegre and we went to eat at KFC, he ordered a hamburger and fries, halfway through it he took a bite and a whole piece of what he thought was chicken fell out, but when he looked at what he had fallen saw it was a whole cockroach pic.twitter.com/6SjykTXykQ — penha (@JliaPenha) December 28, 2021

After asking to talk in private, the administrator of the KFC Twitter account said that “according to the telephone contact with you yesterday, KFC Brasil is fully available and committed to resolving the case. We reaffirm our commitment to the quality of products and with the security of quality processes”.

KFC Brasil informed that they contacted me with the customer as soon as they learned of what had happened, regretted the case and offered a new dish. The chain also informed that the kitchen and other sectors of the franchise were made available to the client for a conference.