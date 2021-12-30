Know if you will receive

The pandemic has greatly affected everyone, not only health, but also financially, and the two salaries that can be paid in the PIS/PASEP 2022 wage bonus will help Brazilian workers a lot.

That’s right, professionals who worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021 will be entitled to receive up to two salaries in the 2022 salary bonus. We will explain to you how the payments will work.

Follow the next topics and find out who is entitled to receive up to two minimum wages as a PIS/PASEP 2022 salary bonus and the reason for this amount. Inform yourself!

Will the workers receive two bonus wages?

The payment of the salary bonus for professionals who worked formally during the year 2020 should have taken place this year, but ended up being postponed.

The payment of the PIS/PASEP salary bonus for workers who exercised formal activity in 2021 will be paid in 2022.

So, there will be two payments in 2022, the payment of the salary bonus in 2020 and the payment in 2021. Citizens who worked in 2020 and 2021 will be entitled to receive two minimum wages with an updated value.

The value of the 2022 allowance

The value being estimated is that the minimum wage in 2022 will be R$ 1,210, so the citizen who worked every month in 2020 and every month in 2021 will receive R$ 2420.

Remembering that the payment of the allowance is proportional to the months worked.

In other words, if you worked 3 months in 2021, you will receive 3/12 of the allowance, and the same happens in 2020. To receive both full payments, you must have worked the full two years.

Who is entitled to receive the salary bonus?

The necessary requirements to receive the double salary bonus is to have worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021 and to have met the following rules:

Be registered for at least 5 years in PIS/PASEP;

Have received from an employer a legal entity average remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

Be included in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information) relevant to the base year.

concluding

For the worker to receive the 2022 salary bonus, he must follow the requirements shown above, and the amount will depend on how many months he worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021.

Payment is proportional to the months worked, don’t forget.